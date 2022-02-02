Railway Budget 2022-23: What is Kavach? Know about Indian Railways plans to enhance safety with this world-class tech

The Finance Minister announced the production of 400 new Vande Bharat trains in three years, 2,000 km of the rail network under Kavach, ‘One Station One Product’ concept to help local businesses, among other announcements.

Railway Budget 2022-23: Indian Railways to enhance safety with world-class technology- Kavach! In the Union Budget 2022-23, which was presented yesterday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, a capital expenditure of Rs 1,37,000 crore has been allocated to the national transporter. The Finance Minister announced the production of 400 new Vande Bharat trains in three years, 2,000 km of the rail network under Kavach, ‘One Station One Product’ concept to help local businesses, among other announcements. According to the minister, 2,000 kilometres of the Indian Railways network will be brought under Kavach as a part of the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

What is Kavach?

Kavach is a world-class technology for safety as well as capacity augmentation. According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this indigenously-developed anti-collision technology is SIL4 certified. This means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years, the minister was quoted saying in an ANI report.

In the Union Budget for fiscal 2022-23, the FM announced that for small farmers as well as Small and Medium Enterprises, Indian Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services, apart from taking the lead in the integration of Postal as well as Indian Railways networks in a bid to provide seamless solutions for the parcel movement. Besides, to help local businesses as well as supply chains, ‘One Station One Product’ concept will be popularized, she said. The FM further announced as many as 400 new generation Vande Bharat Express Trains will be manufactured during the next three years. Moreover, during the next three years, a total of one hundred PM GatiShakti Cargo Terminals will be set up for multimodal logistics facilities, the Finance Minister stated in her Budget speech. The Railway Minister recently thanked PM Modi for the allocation of the record investment for the Indian Railways in this year’s Union Budget.