Railway Budget 2020: Why Railway Budget was merged in Union Budget; know key facts

Railway Budget 2020: The 93-year old exercise of presenting a separate Railway Budget was removed by the Narendra Modi government on 21 September 2016. Instead, the BJP-led government decided to merge both the budgets- the Railway Budget and the Union Budget from the year 2017-18. The decision to merge both the budgets was based on the recommendations of the committee chaired by Member of NITI Aayog, Bibek Debroy. Besides, the budget merging decision was based on a separate paper on ‘Dispensing with the Railway Budget’ by Debroy along with Kishore Desai. A committee, which consisted of representatives from the Finance Ministry and the Railway Ministry, reviewed the issues involved, moreover, the committee also worked out the procedural details. According to a press release, issued by the Railway Ministry in November 2016, various salient facts on the merger were mentioned. Here are some key benefits on the merging of the budgets: