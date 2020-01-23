Railway Budget 2020: When is Rail Budget? Date, timings, history and expectations; all you need to know

Budget 2020 for Indian Railways: Railway Budget 2020 speech will be presented in Parliament along with Union Budget 2020.

Railway Budget 2020 date: Modi government’s Railway Budget 2020 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Expectations are quite high from Railway Budget 2020. The Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has been on a world-class infrastructure creation drive to push national transporter into an elite league in the world. Rail Budget 2020 is likely to play a pivotal part in propelling Indian Railways infrastructure augmentation drive to a fast-track mode.

Railway Budget 2020 date

Railway Budget 2020 will be presented along with the Union Budget 2020. There will be no separate Rail Budget as FM Sitharaman will present the Modi government’s Railway Budget 2020 as a part of the India Budget 2020. The allocations and provisions for Indian Railways will be made within the India Budget speech 2020. Both Budget 2020, as well as Rail Budget 2020, will be presented on February 1 in Parliament.

Railway Budget 2020 speech timing

Railway Budget 2020 speech will be presented in Parliament along with Union Budget 2020. FM Sitharaman will deliver the Railway Budget 2020 speech. The Union Budget 2020 speech will begin at 11 am on February 1.

Railway budget 2020 expectations

Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry will be looking forward to FM Sitharaman’s India Budget 2020 speech. The Union Budget 2020 speech is likely to include a few things for Indian Railways. Railway Budget India 2020 may further increase emphasis on public-private-partnerships. Budget 2020 may provide a further boost to Indian Railways’ infrastructure building programme, private players may be roped in services like modernisation as well as setting up of railway stations and operation of technologically advanced trains for better convenience of passengers.

Railway budget history

Independent India’s first railway budget was presented by the first finance minister of the country Sir R.K. Shanmugham Chetty on November 26, 1947. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first women Railway minister of India as well as the first female Minister to present the Railway Budget in 2000. Lalu Prasad Yadav held the prestigious portfolio of Railways Ministry from 2004 to May 2009. The former Bihar Chief Minister presented the railway budget six times consecutively.

However, the Modi government on September 21, 2016, took a bold decision to end the 92-year old practice of presenting a separate Railway Budget. The Union Budget and Railway Budget were merged together based on the recommendations of a panel chaired by NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Thus, Budget 2017-18 attained the historic status as it was the first Union Budget wherein Railway Budget provisions were not attached. Suresh Prabhu is the last Railway minister to present the separate Railway Budget speech in Parliament. DV Sadananda Gowda presented the first Railway Budget under the Modi government that came into power at the Centre in 2014.