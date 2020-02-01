Railway Budget 2020: New Tejas Express-style trains announced; what Indian Railways is planning

Railway Budget 2020: More Tejas Express-style trains will be put into service in the coming years.

Railway Budget 2020 news: New trains announced! FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Railway Budget 2020 as part of the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21. The Railway Budge 2020 saw many new announcements on Indian Railways’ front! In her Railway Budget 2020 speech, the minister announced that more Tejas Express-style trains will be put into service in the coming years. According to Sitharaman, these premium train services will be operated on key tourism routes across the country. The Tejas Express train of Indian Railways is a more premium version of the Shatabdi Express trains. However, two “private” Tejas Express trains are currently being owned and operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

This year, the second private train of India, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express by IRCTC was flagged off on 17 January. The train started its commercial operations from 19 January 2020. The private train is fully air-conditioned. It comprises of two Executive Chair Car coaches along with eight Chair Car coaches. Each Executive Chair Car coach of the train consists of 56 seats, while each Chair Car coach of the train consists of 78 seats. All passengers, travelling on this private train, are granted a free Rail Travel Insurance of up to an amount of Rs 25 lakh. Besides this, it also provides exclusive coverage against household theft/robbery of Rs 1 lakh, during the passenger’s period of travel.

The Tejas Express by IRCTC boasts various modern features like CCTVs, tea and coffee vending machines, wide glass-bottom luggage racks, automatic entry and exit doors, modular bio-toilets, sliding doors, call buttons, personalized reading lights, mobile charging points, windows with button-operated Venetian blinds, personalized LED entertainment-cum-information screens, etc.

The country’s first private train, owned and operated by IRCTC- Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, was launched in October 2019.

Recently, it was learned by Financial Express Online that the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express saw an occupancy of over 90 per cent while, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, saw a sluggish start due to fog-related issues. However, now the demand of passengers for Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express has picked up.