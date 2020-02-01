Railway Budget 2020 Live: Indian Railways eyes Rs 50 lakh crore investment, world-class trains

Railway Budget 2020 LIVE: Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country and the common man, like every year, is expecting big announcements from the Rail Budget 2020.

Railway Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Private trains, world-class services and more! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Railway Budget 2020 as part of her Union Budget 2020 speech today, that is February 1, from 11:00 AM onwards. Will Railway Budget 2020 hike passenger fares? Will new trains be announced in India Rail Budget 2020? Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country and the common man, like every year, is expecting big announcements from the Rail Budget 2020. Railway Budget 2020 is expected to lay out the roadmap for an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 in the Indian Railways network.

The capital expenditure for Indian Railways is expected to increase in Railway Budget 2020, while the operating ratio target of 95% of the current financial year is under stress and may not be met. Track Financial Express Online for the latest updates from Railway Budget 2020:

