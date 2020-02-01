Railway Budget 2020 Live: Indian Railways eyes Rs 50 lakh crore investment, world-class trains

Railway Budget 2020 LIVE Updates: Private trains, world-class services and more! Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Railway Budget 2020 as part of her Union Budget 2020 speech today, that is February 1, from 11:00 AM onwards. Will Railway Budget 2020 hike passenger fares? Will new trains be announced in India Rail Budget 2020? Indian Railways is the lifeline of the country and the common man, like every year, is expecting big announcements from the Rail Budget 2020. Railway Budget 2020 is expected to lay out the roadmap for an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 in the Indian Railways network.
Railway Budget 2020 will focus on key infrastructure projects such as world-class ETCS signalling, need for private trains on the Indian Railways network, doubling and tripling of tracks for capacity expansion, construction of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) for speeding up freight trains and decongesting the network and launching more bullet train projects for high-speed railway connectivity. FM Sitharaman is also expected to highlight Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry’s continued focus on safety, and how the number of consequential railway accidents has come down drastically.
The capital expenditure for Indian Railways is expected to increase in Railway Budget 2020, while the operating ratio target of 95% of the current financial year is under stress and may not be met. Track Financial Express Online for the latest updates from Railway Budget 2020:
Highlights
Railway Budget 2020 is likely to focus on allowing private sector operators to bring in world-class trains on the Indian Railways network. Read the top 5 expecatations from the Railway Budget 2020 here:
To automatically and accurately track rolling stock as it moves, Indian Railways has decided to eqquip all rolling stock, including approximately 3,50,000 coaches and wagons with RFID tags by the year 2021. So far, around 22,000 wagons as well as 1,200 coaches have been equipped with RFID tags.Read full story here:
Just like IRCTC, which compensates its customers for delays in its Tejas Express trains, Indian Railways plans to implement the same move. The Railway Minister recently said that Indian Railways should come up with a timetable for freight trains for timely delivery to its customers.Read full story here:
Recently, phase one of the RTIS (Real-Time Train Information System) has been commissioned by Bharat Electronics Limited. It will offer real-time train information to Indian Railways, thereby increasing its operational efficiency and improving passenger safety. The system has been commissioned through CRIS, the IT arm of the national transporter. Read full story here:
The Railway Ministry is planning to fully electrify the rail network. Piyush Goyal recently said that India is embarking on rapid electrification of Indian Railways network. He also claimed that by 2024, the entire network will be completely electrified. Additionally, the network of Indian Railways will become a Net-Zero emission network by 2030, he said. Read full story here
VK Yadav, Chairman Railway Board while speaking to Financial Express Online said that the private train by IRCTC, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express is doing well and is a hit among passengers. The newly introduced train is seeing over 90 per cent occupancy. The train was flagged off on 17 January this year. Read full story here:
Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to ban passengers with unruly behaviour. Following the footsteps of airlines, the national transporter is mulling to ban such passengers who pose a threat to fellow travellers. Read full story here
Railway Budget 2020 Live: Indian railways had set a target of 95% operating ratio for the current financial year. However, according to Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav that is under stress.