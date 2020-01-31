Railway Budget 2020: When and where to watch Rail Budget speech?

Indian Railway Budget 2020: Railway Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on February 1 along with Union India Budget 2020.

Railway Budget 2020 date, news: It’s that time of the year when the central government tables the Railway Budget in Parliament. The Rail Budget 2020 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Since 2017, the Modi government has been presenting the Union Budget and the Railway Budget together. Before that, both the Railway Budget and the India Budget used to be tabled separately. Union Finance Minister used to deliver the India Budget speech and the Railway Minister used to present Railway Budget on separate days. This year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Railway Budget 2020 as part of her Budget 2020 speech in Parliament. This is for the second time that FM Sitharaman is presenting the Railway Budget. Earlier on July 5, 2019, FM Sitharaman presented Railway Budget 2019 along with Budget 2019.

Railway Budget 2020: When and where to watch Rail Budget 2020 speech

Railway Budget 2020 will be tabled in Parliament on February 1 along with Union India Budget 2020. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Rail Budget 2020 speech. The Budget 2020 speech will begin at 11 AM on February 1.

If you want to watch Railway Budget 2020, you need to visit YouTube channels of Rajya Sabha TV, and Lok Sabha TV. You can also follow Rajya Sabha TV, and Lok Sabha TV channels on Jio TV and Hotstar to watch Railway Budget 2020 speech. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal may address media after the Railway Budget 2020 speech gets over.

Expectations over Railway Budget 2020 are quite high. FM Sitharaman is likely to announce more measures with an aim to modernize Indian Railways – trains, stations and other infrastructure during Indian Railways Budget speech 2020.