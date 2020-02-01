Railway Budget 2020: Bengaluru suburban rail project to be implemented with metro-style fares

Railway Budget 2020: The fare for the Bengaluru Suburban Transport system would be on the metro model.

Railway Budget 2020: Today, the Union Budget 2020-21 was presented in the parliament. The Union Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech stated that an amount of Rs 100 lakh crore would be invested in India’s infrastructure over the next five years. A major infrastructure project for the state of Karnataka – Bengaluru Suburban Transport was also highlighted by the minister on today’s budget speech. According to Sitharaman, the 148 km long Bengaluru suburban transport project would be implemented at a cost of Rs 18,600 crore. She also said the fare for the upcoming transport system would be on the metro model.

While presenting the Union Budget 2020-21, the minister said that for the Bengaluru Suburban Transport project, the central government would provide 20 per cent of the equity and facilitate external assistance up to 60 per cent of the project cost.

Last year, it was reported that for the Bengaluru Suburban rail network, the Railway Ministry is eyeing ‘Make in India’, state-of-the-art AC Electrical Multiple Unit rakes. According to Indian Railways, these rakes will provide a comfortable and safer journey to Bengaluru residents. It is being said that the Bengaluru Suburban rail network will comprise of 4 corridors- Kengeri – Whitefield, Neelmangala – Bypanhalli, Heelalige – Devanhalli and Bangalore – Rajankunte sections.

The Finance Minister also made several other announcements on Indian Railways’ front. She said that 150 trains will be operated on PPP mode as well as four stations will be modernized with the help of the private sector. Also, more Tejas Express type of trains will be launched on key tourism routes. Sitharaman also proposed the setting up of large solar power capacity plants alongside the tracks on land owned by Indian Railways.

An investment of Rs 100 lakh crore has been mentioned by the minister for India’s infrastructure which includes airports, roadways, railway stations, housing projects, irrigation projects, etc.