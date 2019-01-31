Railway Budget 2019: Why Railway Budget was merged in Union Budget; Check out salient facts

Why India Merged Railway Budget in Union Budget: The 92-year old practice of presenting separate Railway Budget and General Budget was removed by the Modi government.
Everything you should know about Railway Budget 2019: The 92-year old practice of presenting a separate Railway Budget was removed by the Modi government on September 21, 2016. Instead, the government decided to merge both the Union Budget and the Railway Budget from the year 2017-18. The merger decision of both, the Railway Budget and the General Budget was based on the recommendations of the committee chaired by Bibek Debroy, Member of NITI Aayog. Also, the decision was based on a separate paper on ‘Dispensing with the Railway Budget’ by him along with Kishore Desai. A committee, which had representatives from Railway Ministry and Finance Ministry examined the issues involved and also worked out the procedural details. In a press release, which was issued by the Ministry of Railways in November 2016, several salient facts of the merger were stated. Let us take a look at all the major benefits for which both the budgets were merged:
- The Railway Ministry will continue to operate as a departmentally run commercial undertaking.
- For Indian Railways, a separate statement of budget estimates, as well as demand for grant, will be created.
- The Finance Ministry will prepare and present a single Appropriation Bill, including the estimates of railways. Also, all legislative work connected to it will be managed by the Finance Ministry.
- Exemption will be granted to Indian Railways from payment of dividend to general revenues. Also, its capital-at-charge would be removed.
- Gross Budgetary Support will be provided to Railway Ministry by Finance Ministry towards meeting part of its capital expenditure.
- Indian Railways may continue to raise resources from the market through extra-budgetary resources in order to finance its capital expenditure.
- With the presentation of a unified budget in the parliament, a holistic picture of the financial position of the government is presented.
- The merger facilitates multimodal transport planning between railways, highways and inland waterways.
- The merger allows greater elbow-room to Finance Ministry at the time of mid-year review for better allocation of resources, etc.
