Railway Budget 2019: Why Railway Budget was merged in Union Budget; Check out salient facts

Railway Budget 2019: The Finance Ministry will prepare and present a single Appropriation Bill, including the estimates of railways.

Everything you should know about Railway Budget 2019: The 92-year old practice of presenting a separate Railway Budget was removed by the Modi government on September 21, 2016. Instead, the government decided to merge both the Union Budget and the Railway Budget from the year 2017-18. The merger decision of both, the Railway Budget and the General Budget was based on the recommendations of the committee chaired by Bibek Debroy, Member of NITI Aayog. Also, the decision was based on a separate paper on ‘Dispensing with the Railway Budget’ by him along with Kishore Desai. A committee, which had representatives from Railway Ministry and Finance Ministry examined the issues involved and also worked out the procedural details. In a press release, which was issued by the Ministry of Railways in November 2016, several salient facts of the merger were stated. Let us take a look at all the major benefits for which both the budgets were merged: