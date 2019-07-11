Railway Budget 2019: Odisha gets its highest ever allotment for railway sector at Rs 5993 crore

Railway Budget 2019: the state of Odisha has been allocated a total sum of Rs 5993 crore for its railway sector

Railway Budget 2019: The Indian Railways network has received a major developmental push as part of the allocation from Union Budget 2019, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. In a major boost, the state of Odisha has been allocated a total sum of Rs 5993 crore for its railway sector through the Railway Budget 2019, which is now a budget of the Union Budget. According to a recent PTI report, with this years’ Railway Budget 2019 allocation, the state has now registered an increase of Rs 741 crore from last years’ outlay. This has been the highest every railway sector allotment for the state of Odisha.

The Interim Budget 2019, which was presented in the month of February this year by Piyush Goyal, had allocated a sum of Rs 5940 crore, while the last year’s budget of 2018 had allocated a sum of Rs 5252 crore to the state of Odisha. According to an East Coast Railway zone’s (ECoR) spokesperson who was quoted in the report, the fund was allocated for several projects, passenger amenities, track renewal and repairs, road over bridges, road under bridges, electrification as well as staff amenities. A slew of new railway projects have been sanctioned for Odisha in the Railway Budget 2019 and the passenger amenities have received an allocation of Rs 180 crore alone.

According to the spokesperson, following are the various allocations which have been for the state in the railway sector: