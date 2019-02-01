Railway Budget 2019 expectations: Check out the top 5 things Indian Railways passengers can hope for

Railway Budget 2019: On the Indian Railways’ front, Goyal is expected to announce planned expenditure of Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

Railway Budget 2019 is being presented as a part of the Union Budget 2019 by Union Finance and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. On the Indian Railways’ front, Goyal is expected to announce planned expenditure of Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Interestingly, this would be a 148 percent hike for the Railway Budget since the year 2014. As last year saw many major upgradations by the Railway Ministry, including the elimination of unmanned level crossings, introduction of new trains, several maintenance-related works etc., this year too high expectations are being made from the Modi government. Let us take a look at top 5 expectations from Railway Budget 2019:

1.) No fare hike: One of the big expectations from this year’s, Railway Budget 2019 is that no fare hike on Indian Railways’ ticket pricing. As this year is also the election year, it is being expected from the government that there will be no hike in ticketing.

2.) More ‘Train 18’ like train sets: With the Railway Ministry introducing the country’s first semi-high speed, engine-less self-propelled train, equipped with world class passenger amenities, more such trains are being expected. Recently named as ‘Vande Bharat Express’ Train 18 sets an example to manufacture more such train sets under ‘Make in India’, in the next few years.

3.) Focus on Safety: Recently, the Railway Ministry completed the task to eliminate all the unmanned level crossings across the railway network. This has been a major step to enhance safety of passengers. Also, many other steps including safety drives, installation of CCTVs, maintenance of track, rolling stock, signaling and interlocking systems have been carried out last year. This year too, such initiatives are being expected for better safety.

4.) Passenger-friendly amenities: Last year, many passenger-friendly initiatives were introduced by Indian Railways. From free WiFi facility to provisions of facilities for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) at all stations, have been announced. Also, other measures such as Rail Madad app, Menu on Rails app, live streaming of IRCTC kitchens were introduced. From Railway Budget 2019, more such initiatives are being expected.

5.) Faster trains: With the work on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) project going on full swing and with the announcement of replacing all slow-moving passenger trains on the Golden Quadrilateral with faster MEMU train sets, more such projects are being expected from Railway Budget 2019.