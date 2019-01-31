Railway Budget 2019 Date, Time: When, where and how to watch live India Railway Budget 2019?

Rail Budget 2019-20 Date and Time

Railway Budget 2019 Date, Time and Schedule: Union Finance Minister and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will present Railway Budget 2019 in the Parliament as part of the main Union Budget. In the Railway budget, the Central government will lay out budget estimates, allocations and an annual statement for the Indian Railways. Railway Budget 2019 as part of the main Budget will be the first for Piyush Goyal as Finance Minister. The Modi government in 2016 decided not to present separate Railway Budget. Suresh Prabhu was the last Railway Minister to present a separate Railway Budget, back in 2016. Budget 2017 was the first Union Budget in which Railway Budget was presented along with the General Budget.

When, where and how to watch live India Railway Budget 2019?

Earlier, the Railway budget used to be tabled days ahead of the Union Budget. Since the central government made the departure from the 92-year-old tradition, the Railway Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament on the day of the Union Budget. This year, Railway Budget 2019 will be presented on February 1 in Lok Sabha.

Read Also: Budget 2019 Live Streaming- When and where to watch Piyush Goyal Union Budget 2019 speech

Finance and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will begin the Railway Budget speech at around 11 AM on Friday. Even though the Railway Budget will be a part of the general budget, train travellers are expecting some announcements from the Modi government on the Railway Budget 2019.

The television viewers in India and around the world will be able to watch the Railway Budget 2019 on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan live. Those who want to watch it on the Youtube, go to the Youtube channels of Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV to the live webcast of Railway Budget 2019. Reliance Jio users can watch Railway Budget 2019 on its live channels.

The Financial Express online will run a live blog of Railway Budget 2019. One can follow Financial Express Online’s live tweets and Facebook updates from Financial Express for all the updates regarding the Modi government’s Railway Budget 2019.