Railway Budget 2019 date, time: When and where to watch Indian Railway Budget 2019; how to download pdf

Railway Budget 2019 Date, Time: India’s first full-time women Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Railway Budget 2019 as well as Union Budget 2019 in Parliament this week. The Modi government will lay out budget estimates and present the annual statement for Indian Railways. This is for the first time that FM Sitharaman will rise to present Railway Budget and Union Budget in Parliament.

When was Railway Budget merged with Union budget?

The Railway Budget has traditionally been an event that is awaited by the common many for announcement of new trains and passenger amenities. However, in 2016, the Narendra Modi government took the historiec decision of merging the Railway Budget with the Union Budget. The Modi government decided to do away with 92-year-old custom and merged Railway Budget with Union Budget. Railway Budget 2016 was the last one to be presented separately and Budget 2017 was the first Union Budget where Rail Budget was the part for the General Budget. Railway Budget 2016 was presented by the en Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. The current Railway Minister is Piyush Goyal.

When, where and how to watch live streaming of Indian Railway Budget 2019 speech?

The Modi government will present its first Union Budget of the second tenure on July 5. Rail Budget 2019 will also be presented on the same day i.e Friday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely to commence the Budget 2019 as well as Railway Budget 2019 speech at 11 AM.

Those who want to read details, insights, expert analysis and highlights of the Railway Budget 2019, can check the live coverage on Financialexpress.com on July 5. Financial Express Online will also roll out live tweets and regular Facebook updates from its official Twitter handle and Facebook page. Those, who want to watch Railway Budget 2019 on television, can follow Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV.

Those, who will be outside their residences, can follow Youtube channels of Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, and Rajya Sabha TV to live streaming of the Railway Budget 2019. Reliance Jio users can watch Railway Budget 2019 on Jio TV.

While Indian Railways passengers can expect more mesures for safety, announcement of new trains from the Modi government, focus is likely to be on the infrastructure and operational fronts.

How to download Railway Budget 2019 pdf

Those who want to download Railway Budget 2019 pdf and go through the full document of Rail Budget 2018, visit https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/. You can download the PDF of Rail Budget 2019 or read online.