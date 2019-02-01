Railway Budget 2019: Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon

Railway Budget 2019: In Railway Budget 2019, which is a part of Union Budget 2019, Piyush Goyal allotted Rs 1.58 lakh crore for Indian Railways, highest ever for the national transporter.

Railway Budget 2019: With Finance Minister Piyush Goyal increasing the allocation for Indian Railways’ rolling stock by 64 per cent in Railway Budget 2019, passengers will be able to see faster, fancier and state-of-the-art coaches soon. The rolling stock in Indian Railways includes coaches, wagons and train sets. According to a PTI report, with an allocation of Rs 6,114.82 crore in the Railway Budget 2019, Indian Railways’ plan of exporting its coaches and to become a part of the $200 billion rolling stock worldwide market will get a huge impetus. Last year, budgetary allocation in this regard was Rs 3,724.93 crore, the report said.

With the success of indigenous Train 18, recently named as Vande Bharat Express, which during its trials hit a maximum speed of 180 kmph, the new AC rakes, metro rakes as well as other such coaches and train sets, the national transporter has already drawn a blueprint till the year 2021 to increase production in its factories.

According to officials quoted in the report, if the target set by Indian Railways for its factories including the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Modern Coach Factory in Rai Bareli and its factories in Kapurthala and Haldia is met, then almost 15,000 coaches of different kinds would be manufactured by them in 2019-2021. These will include as many as 290 Deen Dayalu coaches, 200 Humsafar coaches, 40 Antyodaya coaches as well as other coaches for metros, mainline electric multiple units (MEMUs) and electric multiple unit (EMUs). Additionally, the Railway Ministry is also aiming to manufacture 6 more Train 18 sets at a cost of Rs 97 crore each.

Over the next three years, 884 Deen Dayalu- general category coaches are likely to be manufactured which will be equipped with padded seats, water dispensers as well as bio-toilets. In addition to this, 600 MEMUs will also be manufactured, which will replace passenger trains in major cities of India in the coming years.

