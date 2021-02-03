‘Poor access to collateral-free loans, affordable raw material supply, among MSME issues FM didn’t address’

The government should conduct a voluntary certification programme for MSMEs so that they are encouraged to adopt global standards.

By Deepak Sood

Indian Union Budget 2021-22 | Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs: It is unquestionable that in the Union Budget 2021–2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a genuine effort to invigorate the slumping economy by thrusting on important areas of growth such as infrastructure, affordable housing, healthcare, agriculture, and MSMEs. The FM announced several measures that would positively impact startups and MSMEs. The first is an increase in capital expenditure for the sector from Rs 15,700 crore as compared to Rs 7,572 crore. It reaffirms the government’s commitment to economic reforms, improving ease of doing business, and increasing infrastructure spending. However, it would have been worthwhile to see the government addressing the vital issues of the MSME sector like poor access to collateral-free loans, giving strength to State Finance Corporations, and ensuring the supply of raw materials at a reasonable cost.

The other measures which would impact the startups and MSMEs are to reduce the compliance burden on small firms as the Finance Minister proposed to decriminalize certain offenses under Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) and increased turnover limit for small companies under the Companies Act 2013. In order to improve tax administration, the Finance Minister has announced a faceless Dispute Resolution Panel, adopting the faceless process in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and the increasing turnover limit for audit exemption to Rs. 10 crores. Not reopening of cases of more than 3 years, exemption from TDS, Streamlining Double Taxation and advance Tax system.

However, what is lacking in the budget is a certain emphasis on the implementation of the One District One Product scheme and the Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs. The increase in the customs duty on certain products from the sectors like Chemical metal, plastic, solar cells, and others will certainly support the ‘Make In India’ initiative, but more needs to be done to prevent illegal import practices like under-invoicing.

Moreover, to be a part of the global supply value chain, the MSMEs in India need to adopt international quality standards so that its products and services are acceptable in the global market. Therefore, the government should strengthen local infrastructure for testing and certification of products and services so that MSMEs do not incur additional costs in getting their products tested in foreign markets.

In the budget, we were expecting that the government would announce the setting up of internationally recognized lab and testing facilities for various sectors in India. Also, the government should conduct a voluntary certification programme for MSMEs, so that they are encouraged to adopt global standards. E-commerce is emerging as a convenient platform for MSMEs to reach consumers in distant geography. However, the introduction of TDS on e-commerce sellers with gross merchandise sales of above Rs 5 lakh can block the liquidity of SME sellers on digital platforms and can prove counterproductive for the sector.

For the startups, to promote the setting up of more one-person companies (OPC), the finance minister announced the easing of norms by reducing the residency limit for non-resident Indians from the earlier 182 days to 120 days. Earlier only Indian residents were eligible to set up one-person companies. This move is expected to promote the setting up of more start-up companies in India and generate employment opportunities. Also, these start-ups would also be permitted to convert into a different type of company without much restriction. The government with an objective to incentivize investment in the start-ups also proposed an extension of eligibility of claiming tax holidays along with capital gains exemption for investing in start-ups till March 31, 2021.

Earlier, via the Startup India Scheme launched by the government aimed at the generation of employment and wealth creation. On 16 January 2021, the Prime Minister announced the launch of the ‘Startup India Seed Fund’ worth Rs 1,000 cr to help startups and support ideas from budding entrepreneurs. This was to ensure that the startups did not encounter any capital deficiency. Recognizing the role of incubators in boosting startups Atal Incubation Centre under Niti Aayog was established to cover some costs. It was meant for students, researchers, and newly found organizations. The government believes self-reliant India attempts to stand on five pillars – economy, infrastructure, tech-driven system, vibrant demography, and demand and in the budget, it is aimed at that, with success or without it, only the future can tell.

Deepak Sood is the Secretary General of Assocham. Views expressed are the author’s own.