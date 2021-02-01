  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi says Budget 2021 reflects vision of self-reliance, inclusion of common people

New Delhi | February 1, 2021 3:26 PM

PM Narendra Modi said that the Budget focuses on increasing farmers' income and several measures have been taken in this direction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Union Budget 2021 reflects India’s vision of self-reliance and inclusion of common people of all classes.
He said that the Union Budget 2021-22 has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances but it shows India’s confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world.

PM Modi said that the Budget focuses on increasing farmers’ income and several measures have been taken in this direction. He said that the government’s steps are ensuring that farmers get loans easily. The PM said that provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

PM Modi said that instead of putting more burden on the common man, the budget focuses on transparency. He said that the budget focuses on MSMEs and infrastructure besides putting an unprecedented focus on healthcare.

He said that the budget has focused on the development of southern states, northeastern states and regions like Leh Ladakh. He said that the budget has a vision of development for coastal states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal and focusses on turning these states into a business powerhouse.

The PM also congratulated FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur for giving a budget which h attracted several positive reviews within hours.

Narendra ModiNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021
