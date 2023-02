Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the ‘first budget of Amrit Kaal’ saying that it will build a strong foundation for building a developed India.

“First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, farmers,” Modi said in a televised address.

Also Read Budget 2023 LIVE: Middle class rejoices as Income Tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh under new regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2023-24 today.