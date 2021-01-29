  • MORE MARKET STATS

PLI scheme to make India integral part of global supply chain: Economic Survey

By: |
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 5:32 PM

Economic Survey of India 2021: The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme was recently expanded to 10 sectors, after registering traction from global investors in the mobile manufacturing segment.

Economic Survey of India 2021, Budget Economic Survey 2020-21The respective ministries of the sectors included under PLI are working on detailed guidelines for rolling out the incentives.

Economic Survey 2021 India: The Rs 1.46-lakh crore PLI scheme is expected to make India an integral part of the global supply chain and create huge employment opportunities, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme was recently expanded to 10 sectors, after registering traction from global investors in the mobile manufacturing segment.

Related News

The government in the Survey said the scheme will make “Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in the areas of core competency and cutting-edge technology.”

It added that the scheme will also establish backward linkages with the MSME sector in the country, which, in turn, “will lead to more inclusive growth and create huge employment opportunities”.

Check latest updates on Economic Survey 2021 here:

The scheme was launched to boost manufacturing in the country and make it self-reliant.

The Survey said the PLI scheme will ensure efficiencies, create economies of scale, enhance exports, provide a conducive manufacturing ecosystem, and make India an integral part of the global supply chain especially for the 10 sectors identified under the scheme.

Under the scheme, the government has earmarked the highest amount of incentive for the automobile and its components sector amounting to Rs 57,042 crore. The mobile sector had been granted an incentive of around Rs 40,951 crore.

Some other sectors included under PLI are advance cell chemistry battery (Rs 18,100 crore), electronic and technology products (Rs 5,000 crore), pharmaceutical drugs (Rs 15,000 crore), and telecom and network products (Rs 12,195 crore).

Textile products (Rs 10,683 crore), food products (Rs 10,900 crore), high efficiency solar PV modules (Rs 4,500 crore), white goods (Rs 6,238 crore) and specialty steel (Rs 6,322 crore) are also included in the scheme.

The respective ministries of the sectors included under PLI are working on detailed guidelines for rolling out the incentives.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT, which started the scheme, has approved 16 proposals from domestic and international companies entailing an investment of Rs 11,000 crore to manufacture mobile phones worth Rs 10.5 lakh crore over the next five years.

The companies who have applied for the scheme include iPhone maker Apple’s contract manufacturers Foxconn Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron, apart from Samsung and Rising Star.

Domestic companies whose proposals have been approved include Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics (Dixon Technologies), UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus.

The mobile phone sector is expected to generate over 2 lakh direct jobs and nearly 6 lakh indirect employment opportunities in the next five years.

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. PLI scheme to make India integral part of global supply chain Economic Survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Eco Survey: Health outcomes of states that adopted PM-JAY improved compared to those who didn’t
2Economic Survey 2020-21: Infra quintessential to boost growth; sectors to grow with unlocking of economy
3Economic Survey exhorts rating agencies to be more transparent, less subjective in sovereign rating