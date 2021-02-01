  • MORE MARKET STATS

PLI Scheme to create jobs, says Finance Minister; will help create, nurture global champions in India

By: |
February 1, 2021 11:44 AM

Union Budget 2021-22: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while delivering her Union Budget speech today said that the PLI  Scheme will create and nurture global champions in India while creating jobs.

Union Budget, Budget 2021The government has committed nearly Rs 1.97 lakh crore over five years, for the PLI scheme.

Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while delivering her Union Budget speech today said that the PLI  Scheme will create and nurture global champions in India while creating jobs. “This initiative will help bring scale and size in key sectors, create and nurture global champions and provide jobs to our youth,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Union Budget speech. The Finance Minister added that the manufacturing sector of the country of India’s size needs to grow in double digits. The government has committed nearly Rs 1.97 lakh crore over five years, for the PLI scheme. 

For the growth of the manufacturing sector, the Finance Minister said that the recently announced Production Linked Incentives scheme would aid in doing so. “For a $5 trillion economy, our manufacturing sector has to grow in double digits on a sustained basis, our manufacturing companies need to become an integral part of global supply chains possess core competency and cutting edge technology. To achieve this, PLI schemes to create manufacturing global champions for Atmanirbhar Bharat have been announced for 13 sectors,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Related News

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

India manufacturingJobs and EducationUnion Budget 2021
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. PLI Scheme to create jobs says Finance Minister will help create nurture global champions in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman reads out Union Budget speech in Lok Sabha from tablet
2Budget 2021: Govt announces scrapping policy, fitness test for personal & commercial vehicles
3Budget 2021: FM reiterates focus on Atma Nirbhar Bharat in budget; says govt ready to facilitate economic reset