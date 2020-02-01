New Income Tax Slab 2020: Modi govt proposes personal income tax overhaul -Check details

Before the budget, individual taxpayers hoped for announcements that will help reduce their tax burden.

Union Budget 2020: Budget 2020 presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020, has proposed a major overhaul in the personal income tax structure. The new tax regime proposed is as follows:

10 per cent for income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh against prevailing 20 per cent

15 per cent for income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh against prevailing 20 per cent

20 per cent for income between Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 lakh against prevailing 30 per cent

25 per cent income between Rs 12.5 and 15 lakh against prevailing 30 per cent

For those with an income of more than Rs 15 lakh, no change is proposed.

No tax for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh

“For personal taxes, the devil will be in the detail. However, the removal of 70 out of 100 exemptions and deductions to avail the new simplified regime of decreased rates across slabs is a cause of worry – will a net benefit to the individual really materialize? Further, is surcharge being rationalised? Most likely not,” says Tapati Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India

“Similar to the approach for Corporate tax rates, FM has proposed Reduced personal tax rates for individuals in lieu of forgoing tax deductions”, says Alok Agrawal, Partner, Deloitte India

Currently, income ( for those below age 60) up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempted from tax. For income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, one needs to pay a tax of 5 per cent. On higher income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay a tax of 20 per cent, while for income above Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay a tax of 30 per cent. One also needs to pay cess of 4 per cent on the tax amount.

The Direct Taxes Code Bill (DTC) had suggested the following:

No tax up to a certain basic exemption limit and then for income up to Rs 10 lakh – 10 per cent tax. Similarly, for income between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh – 20 per cent tax and for income above Rs 25 lakh – 30 per cent tax.

“New simplified regime has been introduced for Individuals who after foregoing certain deductions and exemptions can save up to Rs 78,000. This scheme is optional for the taxpayer. This would ensure money in the hands of the tax payer and thereby give impetus to consumption,” says Ashok Shah, Senior Partner, NA Shah Associates LLP

