Need to promote non-discriminatory practices at workplace for women, says Economic Survey

By: |
January 29, 2021 6:43 PM

Economic Survey of India 2021: The labour force participation rate of females in the productive age (15-59 years) was 26.5 per cent in 2018-19, as compared to 80.3 per cent for males (rural+urban).

The low female labour force participation rate is attributed to high participation of women (15 years and above) in domestic duties

Economic Survey 2021 India: There is a need to promote non-discriminatory practices at the workplace like pay and career progression, improving work incentives and social security benefits for women to increase the level of female labour force participation rate in India, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

As per the Economic Survey for 2020-21, the labour force participation rate of females in the productive age (15-59 years) was 26.5 per cent in 2018-19, as compared to 80.3 per cent for males (rural+urban).

“In order to incentivise more women to join into the labour force, investment in institutional support to affordable and quality child care facilities, paid paternal leave, family-friendly work environment, and support for elderly care needs to be made,” suggested the Economic Survey 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey for 2020-21 also advocated for the “need to promote non-discriminatory practices at the workplace like pay and career progression, improve work incentives, including other medical and social security benefits for female workers”.
As per the Economic Survey for 2020-21, the low female labour force participation rate is attributed to high participation of women (15 years and above) in domestic duties that is 55.7 per cent in rural areas and 59.1 per cent in urban areas in 2018-19.

It was observed that time spent by a female on unpaid domestic services and unpaid caregiving services to household members is prominent and higher than male counterparts. Time spent on employment-related activities by female members is 127 minutes lower than male. Among unpaid caregiving services for household members, females spent disproportionately higher time on childcare and instruction as compared to males.

Similarly, among unpaid domestic services for household members, females spent most of the time in food, meal management and preparation, it added.

“The unpaid domestic and caregiving services provided by women are not influenced by their level of education,” it added

