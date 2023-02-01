Budget 2023: Key announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman for MSMEs

Ease of doing Business for MSMEs: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government and government undertakings will return 95 per cent of the forfeited amount related to bid or performance security in cases of failure of MSMEs to execute contract during the Covid period in order to provide relief to MSMEs.

Limit for presumptive taxation has also been increased for micro enterprises.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram