Budget 2023: Key announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman for MSMEs

Ease of doing Business for MSMEs: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a number of announcements relating to MSMEs:
- Revamping the credit guarantee scheme under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) with the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus, effective April 1, 2023. The revamp will enable additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore to MSMEs while the cost of credit will be reduced by 1 per cent.
- Setting up a National Financial Information Registry will be set up to serve as the central repository of financial and ancillary information and enable an efficient flow of credit.
- The limit for presumptive taxation increased for micro enterprises with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore and for certain professionals with a turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.
- The government and government undertakings will return 95 per cent of the forfeited amount related to bid or performance security in cases of failure of MSMEs to execute contract during the Covid period in order to provide relief to MSMEs.
