Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman revamps credit guarantee scheme with Rs 9,000 crore in corpus for MSMEs

Ease of doing business for MSMEs: The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget 2023 speech on Wednesday announced revamping the credit guarantee scheme under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) with the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus, effective April 1, 2023. The revamp will enable additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore to MSMEs while the cost of credit will be reduced by 1 per cent, Sitharaman said.

“CGTMSE revamp should enable better and wider implementation of the scheme and improved meeting of claims,” Ashok Saigal, Co-chairman, CII National MSME Council told FE Aspire.

to be updated…

