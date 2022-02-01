Missed reporting income? FM proposes permitting taxpayers to file an updated ITR on payment of additional tax

Union Budget 2022 India: New system of filing revised ITR has been introduced, allowing a window of 2 years, if additional tax is paid.

Budget 2022 for ITR Filing: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2022 has proposed a new provision permitting taxpayers to file an Updated Return on payment of additional tax. This updated return can be filed within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

“New system of filing revised ITR has been introduced, allowing a window of 2 years, if additional tax is paid. This will help taxpayers voluntary declare any missed income and reduce litigation,” says Shailesh Kumar, Partner

Section 139 of the Act is related to the provisions for filing of Income Tax Return by taxpayers and the last date to file ITR is 31st day of July of the assessment year, unless extended by the government.

Belated ITR: Alternatively, sub-section (4) of section 139 of the Act facilitates filing of a belated return after the expiry of due date, if such return is furnished before 3 months prior to the end of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

Revised ITR: Similarly, sub-section (5) of section 139 of the Act provides the taxpayer an opportunity to revise the return filed under sub-section (1) or sub-section (4) in case of any omission or wrong statement, after due date, which is to be filed 3 months before the end of the assessment year or before the completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

“Giving taxpayers an opportunity to file an updated tax return to report any income that was erroneously missed out or to correct errors is a much awaited tax reform. Hitherto, if a taxpayer missed the due date to file a revised return, there was no mechanism in law to self-report any income that was not offered to tax. This left the taxpayer vulnerable to litigation, interest and penalties even when there was an intent to disclose income. This reform should go a long way in reducing tax disputes and building trust between the taxpayer and the Government,” says Gouri Puri, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas on Union Budget 2022-23.

Presently, if the income tax department finds out that some income has been missed out by the assessee, it goes through a lengthy process of adjudication. Instead, with this proposal now, there will be a trust reposed in the taxpayers that will enable the assessee herself to declare the income that she may have missed out earlier while filing her return.

“This a step towards reducing the compliance hassles for taxpayers. Taxpayers have been facing challenging in mismatch of income and expenses while filing tax return. This will provide requisite relief to them,” says Amit Singhania, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.