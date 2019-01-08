Know your budget: What it is, who makes it, where money comes from, where it goes — all in a nutshell

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 1:06 PM

It is less than a month left before Narendra Modi-led government presents the last Budget of its term -- for the financial year 2019-2020.

union-budget-2019-20-you should know these budget termsThe budget presented in the parliament is much more than an account of taxes levied by the government of India.

It is less than a month left before Narendra Modi-led government presents the last Budget of its term — for the financial year 2019-2020. With the general elections due in April, it is going to garner a lot of eyeballs. Here is all that you must know about the budget.

What is a budget?

The budget presented in the parliament is much more than an account of taxes levied by the government of India. In broad terms, it approximates government expenditures in the upcoming financial year and also estimates its receipts. Therefore, it largely deals with where the government money is going to be spent and from where is that money going to be generated.

The budget is also important because it lists out various welfare schemes, programmes and policy statements and economic reforms where the government is going to spend resources and money.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex erases gains, Nifty nears 10,750; Sun Pharma, Tata Motors shares rally

Who prepares the budget?

The budget is prepared by the Ministry of Finance after consultations with various other ministries and taking into account their requirements of funds. It is presented by the Finance Minister in the Parliament, though, it is the Prime Minister who gives final approval.

Where does the government get its money from?

The government gets its money from taxes, such as: Income Tax, Corporate Tax, GST, Customs Duty, Excise Duty etc. GST is not a part of the budget. It also gets money from non-tax sources such as interest, fees, fines and money generated from services offered. It also raises money from capital receipts such as asset sale, disinvestment and borrowings.

Where does the government spend its money?

The money that the government gets is spent on various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, farming, manufacturing, transportation, communications etc. The various ministries ask for allocation of funds, and the Ministry of Finance accedes depending on the money that it has.

Spending by the government is done considering the economic condition of the country to ensure a stable economy. Expenses are also disbursed in accordance to the budgetary policy of the government. The aim is to enable favourable economic reform and the development and welfare of the people.

Why should you worry about the budget?

The budget governs the way money flows through our economy and it inevitably has a direct impact on our pockets. The prices of goods and services, the disposable income available in each household and the standard of living gets affected by the budget. Apart from that, the budget is often used by the political parties as a political tool to appease voters.

  • By Sania Ashraf

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Budget
  1. Home
  2. Budget 2018
  3. Know your budget: What it is, who makes it, where money comes from, where it goes — all in a nutshell
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition