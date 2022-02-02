Industry Speak | Focus on tech shows progressive mindset

The government’s intent to invest and set up a tech-backed logistics hub will go a long way in helping online-first new businesses to take advantage of this infrastructure.

By Prabhkiran Singh,

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her Union Budget FY23 speech on an optimistic note and the reason for her optimism was reflected throughout the speech. A special and repeated focus on technology-enabled infrastructure to speed up the delivery of services to citizens across the pyramid reflects the progressive mindset of the government in making India a powerhouse of an economy and pressing the pedal on the recovery engine. And specifically for start-ups, it was heartening to see the government’s focus on high-growth sectors including agritech, fintech, healthtech, climate, edtech and deeptech amongst many others.



There are a host of innovations happening all across these sectors and the government is keen to collaborate and support the innovations and new-age tech start-ups to accelerate the growth of the economy, generate more employment and thereby grow the businesses. The PM Gati Shakti framework will aim towards the setting up an open source mobility stack providing real-time information and facilitating just-in-time inventory will bring down logistics cost for the companies. The government’s intent to invest and set up a tech-backed logistics hub will go a long way in helping online-first new businesses to take advantage of this infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Industry Speak| A 25-year roadmap for growth



By leveraging the railway infrastructure, many local level micro entrepreneurs will see a growth in the business. However, as the finance minister kept her focus on sectors such as agritech, digital payments and edtech, the absence of clarity on rolling back goods and services tax (GST) on the apparel and textile sector, which was highly impacted during the pandemic, was disheartening. The focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain for a variety of tech-enabled services will help many start-ups spread across fintech and logistics tech. Staying aligned on the technology agenda, the announcements on kisan drones and public-private partnership schemes for promoting agritech and farmers’ produce will accelerate investment opportunities in the agritech sector.



The finance minister’s focus on generating employment and improving employability amongst the youth is a big support for our sector as fast-growing companies like ours are perennially at war for talent at all levels. Interlinking Udyam, e-Shram and Aseem portals will enable upskilling and re-skilling of blue-collar workers and making the talent pool large for consumer internet companies.

The author is CEO & co-founder, Bewakoof. Views are personal.