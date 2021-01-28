  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Union Budget 2021-22: How budget can promote digital payments

By: |
January 28, 2021 6:50 PM

With the pandemic providing the necessary thrust to digital payments, there is an increased need for advancement of end-to-end infrastructural as fragmentary solutions may not sustain in the long run.

union budget 2021, budget 2021-22The upcoming budget 2021 is expected to add value to the economic relief announced following the pandemic by various means of incentives, the introduction of new policies, and tax reliefs.

Union Budget 2021-22 Expectations: A key result of the pandemic was a huge upsurge in digital payments, leading to the need for quicker digital transformation through building relevant infrastructure and capabilities. Industry experts say the rise of fintech in India can be attributed to various macroeconomic factors, including the adoption of cashless society especially post COVID, extensive penetration of smartphones and a supportive regulatory regime.

The upcoming budget 2021 is expected to add value to the economic relief announced following the pandemic by various means of incentives, the introduction of new policies, and tax reliefs.

Related News

Ankit Gera, co-founder, Junio says, “In the upcoming Union Budget, we hope that favourable policies are introduced to ensure large-scale penetration of credit instruments and spur demand in the economy by supporting consumption.”

Additionally, experts say that KYC formalities should be relaxed since this comes as a huge challenge for fintech players in terms of their scalability. Gera says, “Reduction in GST for the financial services industry in order to boost the entire ecosystem and transfer the benefit to consumers by lowering the overall transaction cost, could be a welcome move. With the pandemic providing the necessary thrust to digital payments, there is an increased need for advancement of end-to-end infrastructural as fragmentary solutions may not sustain in the long run.”

At the same time, Nityanand Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Simpl says, “Large, traditional banks and financial institutions should partner with fintech firms. These institutions will benefit from new-generation digital lending technology expertise, and fintech players, in turn, will gain the advantage of solid structural backing and regulatory competencies that such large organizations provide.

He further adds, “We also expect a concerted focus on increasing last-mile credit access for businesses, that will enable us to make a tremendous mass impact on end-users, as UPI payments did.”

Do you know What is Finance Bill, Short Term Capital Gains Tax, Fiscal Policy in India, Section 80C of Income Tax Act 1961, Expenditure Budget? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2021
  3. Indian Union Budget 2021-22 How budget can promote digital payments
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Budget 2021 should focus more on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 pc in FY22: Report
2Budget 2021: How will the manufacturing and shipping industry fare?
3Budget 2021 expectations: Sustainable building could make a major impact