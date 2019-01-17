Budget 2019 Halwa Ceremony: What is Halwa Ceremony? Date, time, significance of key event

Union Budget 2019 Halwa Ceremony: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attending Halwa ceremony 2018

Budget 2019 Halwa Ceremony: The Modi government is set to unveil its sixth Union Budget on February 1. Two key events generally take place ahead of the Budget- ‘halwa ceremony’ and presentation of Economic Survey. This year, the central government won’t table any economic survey in Parliament ahead of the interim Budget 2019. However, the central government has yet not announced any specific date for Halwa Ceremony 2019.

What is Halwa ceremony Budget 2019?

The customary tradition of halwa ceremony generally takes place before the Union budget and the commencement of Budget Session. The halwa ceremony is conducted in the Ministry of Finance office at the North Block. Usually, the Union Finance Minister presides over the Halwa Ceremony. On the day of Halwa Ceremony, halwa (Indian sweet dish) is prepared in a ‘kadhai’ (cauldron). The Halwa after it is prepared generally distributed among the Finance Ministry staff.

The key significance of this ceremony is that this also marks the beginning of printing of documents related to Union Budget. Another crucial thing happens after the Halwa ceremony. The officials and employees, who are entrusted with direct responsibility of budget making and printing process, are required to remain in quarantine. They stay in the ministry office till the presentation of Union Budget. The officials and staff can only contact their families through designated mobile phones. The main objective of the move is to maintain the confidentiality of budget documents.

Halwa ceremony 2019 date

The central government has not announced the date for the Halwa Ceremony 2019. Halwa Ceremony 2018 was conducted on January 20, days ahead of the Union Budget 2018 which was tabled on February 1. Last year FM Jaitley, Economic Adviser, Economic Affairs Secretary and other key officials attended the event.

In a recent development, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is in the US for a medical check-up, according to a PTI report. The 66-year-old minister underwent a kidney transplant operation at AIIMS last year. FM Jaitley left for the US on Sunday night for a “regular medical check-up”.