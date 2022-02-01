Railway Budget 2022 Live: Will FM gift mega allocation to Indian Railways? All eyes on ‘turnaround budget’ of national transporter

Live

Rail Budget 2022, Indian Railway Budget 2022 Live Updates: A day before, on Monday, addressing Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, President Ram Nath Kovind had lauded the modernization undertaken by the Indian Railways in the last seven years.

Railway Budget 2022-23 Live Updates: Indian Railways, the national transporter, is looking for mega allocations, new bullet and high-speed trains and other schemes as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget in Parliament today. Helmed as the turnaround budget by many, this year, the focus will be on long-term goals and setting the agenda for next 8-10 years. Five years since the Rail Budget was merged in the Union Budget in 2017, the roadmap for the national transporter is still closely linked to the general masses as it is also part of the national infra health ecosystem.

Last year, Finance Minister Sitharaman had announced a massive fund of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the Indian railways. Out of this, Rs 1.07 lakh crore was supposed to be the capital expenditure for the Indian Railways. Some experts have pegged this year’s allocation at a whopping Rs 10-12 lakh crore, which is meant for the next 8-10 year vision plan.

After two years of Covid pandemic, the railways has picked up the pace and this may reflect in the new passenger fare. Those watching the Rail Budget 2022 say that announcements regarding semi high-speed trains, sprucing up rail infra will be the major points to watch out for. Focus on eco-friendly facilities, upgrading of selected railways stations and infusing new energy to boost domestic production of LHB coaches may also find mention in the Rail Budget 2022.

A day before, on Monday, addressing Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, President Ram Nath Kovind had lauded the modernization undertaken by the Indian Railways in the last seven years. President Kovid stated that 24,000 km of train routes have been electrified in less than one decade. New tracks and double-laning of the existing routes also found mention in President Kovind’s speech.

As the nation looks forward to the Union Budget 2022, Financial Express Online brings you the latest on Railway Budget 2022. We will also have a look at the other key infra updates. Watch this space for more: