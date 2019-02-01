Railway Budget 2019 Live: Piyush Goyal to outline big plans for Indian Railways

Indian Railway Budget 2019 Live Updates

Railway Budget 2019-20 Live Updates: Union Finance and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Railway Budget 2019 as a part of the Union Budget 2019 today. Indian Railways, the national transporter, is the lifeline of the country and every year people eagerly wait for announcements related to railways in the Budget – from new trains to better passenger amenities, infrastructure upgradation and more. The Narendra Modi government is expected to announce planned expenditure of Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the Railway Budget 2019. This would be a 148% hike from the 2014 figure! Indian Railways has been focusing on upgrading infrastructure to ensure safety in operations of the vast rail network. Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has eliminated all unmanned level crossings to prevent railway accidents. Several maintenance-related work is being carried out across Indian Railways network, keeping in mind the need to bring the aging infrastructure up-to-date.

Piyush Goyal is also expected to announce a better path for the Indian Railways operating ratio – a measure of the financial health of railways. Operating ratio is the measure of the amount of money Indian Railways spends for every Rs 100 that it earns. Apart from talking about the planned expenditure on the Indian Railways network, Goyal is expected to mention the engine-less Train 18 or the Vande Bharat Express as a success story of ‘Make in India’ by the national transporter. Reports suggest that Goyal may even elaborate on Indian Railways’ plan to shift to manufacturing of safer LHB coaches and eventually more self-propelled train sets on the lines of Train 18 in the near future.