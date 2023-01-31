Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Tax slab change expected from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

07:25 (IST) 31 Jan 2023

Budget 2023 Expectations Live: Tax-free annual income for senior citizens is required, says Kunal Jain of Alpha Capital

Sharing his Budget expectations, Kunal Jain, Senior Consultant, Alpha Capital says, “My expectation from budget for Senior citizens is to create similar product like RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds 2020 where tax-free annual income can be provided. In past many years, they have experienced lower interest rates and higher inflation. Currently, interest income from all products is added to taxable income and taxed at marginal rates except from PPF and few others. We should reduce their tax burden as much as possible. This new investment product can have maximum investment limit like Rs 15 Lakhs or more. It will provide long-term savings to government for infra projects and manufacturing projects. However, it will reduce some tax receipts for the government also.”