Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Tax slab change expected from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

India Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates (Jan 31): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget Speech tomorrow (February 1). She is expected to announce tax relief measures for salaried taxpayers, Middle Class and Senior Citizens while balancing growth and fiscal deficit. Meanwhile, the Budget Session of the Parliament begins today. The Economic Survey 2023 will also be tabled in Parliament today. As momentum builds for Narendra Modi Government’s last full budget before the 2024 General Elections, track this space for Live News Updates on Budget 2023 Expectations.
Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe, a consumer lending app, says, “It is expected that there will be a change in tax slabs or in terms of tax-related relief. As the working population is India's primary source of tax revenue, they are the target of the most expected regulatory changes from the Union Budget 2023. As it is expected that in the upcoming budget, some relaxations will be provided to the personal loan borrowers, we look forward to 35% of the Indian lending market as a lender. The salaried group also anticipates long-term benefits like healthcare, higher education, superannuation, and post-retirement benefits from the government in the upcoming budget.”
Sharing his Budget expectations, Kunal Jain, Senior Consultant, Alpha Capital says, “My expectation from budget for Senior citizens is to create similar product like RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds 2020 where tax-free annual income can be provided. In past many years, they have experienced lower interest rates and higher inflation. Currently, interest income from all products is added to taxable income and taxed at marginal rates except from PPF and few others. We should reduce their tax burden as much as possible. This new investment product can have maximum investment limit like Rs 15 Lakhs or more. It will provide long-term savings to government for infra projects and manufacturing projects. However, it will reduce some tax receipts for the government also.”
The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin today with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. After the President’s address, the Economic Survey will be tabled. Here's all you need to know about the Budget Session and Why It's Important