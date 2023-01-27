09:05 (IST) 27 Jan 2023

Budget 2023 to be paperless, again

Ahead of the India Budget 2023 presentation, the Finance Ministry has said that this is the third consecutive Union Budget to be delivered in paperless form, just like the previous two Union Budgets. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on 1st February 2023. The Ministry said that Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the “Union Budget Mobile App” which is available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2023.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman also distributed halwa to members of Budget Press along with other staff of the @FinMinIndia present on the occasion. (5/5) pic.twitter.com/t8vKcH17IO — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 26, 2023

On January 26, the Finance Minister distributed halwa to members of the Budget Press along with other staff of the Finance Ministry.