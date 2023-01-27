India Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget Speech on February 1, 2023. Ahead of the Budget 2023 Date, common taxpayers, including salaried employees, have very high expectations from the Finance Minister. Some of the top expectations include revision of income tax slabs and rates, hike in limits under Section 80C, Section 80C, Standard Deduction rules and tax relief for homebuyers. Other sectors including auto, real estate, defence, manufacturing, markets, infrastructure, agriculture, startups, IT etc. are also having high expectations from the upcoming Budget. It is believed that FM Sitharaman will try to play the balancing act by accommodating both the common taxpayer’s demand to some extent and laying the ground for more pressing issues like job creation, GDP growth, fiscal deficit and capital expenditure push for infrastructure, manufacturing and other sectors. Track this space for Live Updates on Top Budget 2023 Expectations.
Budget FY24 would not only need to increase allocations for the Samagra Shiksha under the National Education Mission (NEM), but also ensure effective implementation of the mission. Here’s why
The Finance Ministry is reportedly considering proposals for the benefit of the middle class. Experts are of the view that the government should raise the basic exemption limit as well as the standard deduction limit for the salaried middle class. These measures are necessary to help the middle class cope with the elevated inflation levels. Read More
Ahead of the India Budget 2023 presentation, the Finance Ministry has said that this is the third consecutive Union Budget to be delivered in paperless form, just like the previous two Union Budgets. The Union Budget 2023-24 will be presented on 1st February 2023. The Ministry said that Budget documents will be available in English and Hindi on the “Union Budget Mobile App” which is available on both the Android and Apple OS platforms after the completion of the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in Parliament on 1st February 2023.
