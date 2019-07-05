Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Rates Change Live: Taxpayers expect relief from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Income Tax Live Updates: However, there are possibilities that the Modi government might announce income tax relief for women and senior citizens.

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Changes Live Updates: Union Budget 2019 is set to be presented today at 11 am in Parliament and income taxpayers are hoping for some relief from the Narendra Modi government. While there are many expectations over a change in income tax slabs, Financial Express Online pre-Budget 2019 Survey has predicted that there will be little joy for taxpayers in Union Budget 2019 India. Most of the economic experts told Financial Express Online that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman might not go for big income tax changes or propose income tax rebate in Budget 2019.

However, there are possibilities that the Modi government might announce income tax relief for women and senior citizens. The common man can also expect some good news on the Income Tax front. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in BJP’s manifesto promised that his government would continue to lower tax rate to reward honest tax payers and improving compliance.

Talking about income tax, we must remember that the central government in the Interim Budget 2019 has already announced major income tax reliefs for the middle class. In February’s Budget 2019, the Narendra Modi government announced an income tax rebate for individuals earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. The Budget 2019 also proposed a hike in the standard deduction for the salaried class from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.