Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Rates Change Live: Taxpayers expect relief from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2019 Income Tax Slab Changes Live Updates: Union Budget 2019 is set to be presented today at 11 am in Parliament and income taxpayers are hoping for some relief from the Narendra Modi government. While there are many expectations over a change in income tax slabs, Financial Express Online pre-Budget 2019 Survey has predicted that there will be little joy for taxpayers in Union Budget 2019 India. Most of the economic experts told Financial Express Online that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman might not go for big income tax changes or propose income tax rebate in Budget 2019.
However, there are possibilities that the Modi government might announce income tax relief for women and senior citizens. The common man can also expect some good news on the Income Tax front. Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in BJP’s manifesto promised that his government would continue to lower tax rate to reward honest tax payers and improving compliance.
Talking about income tax, we must remember that the central government in the Interim Budget 2019 has already announced major income tax reliefs for the middle class. In February’s Budget 2019, the Narendra Modi government announced an income tax rebate for individuals earning up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. The Budget 2019 also proposed a hike in the standard deduction for the salaried class from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.
During its first term, the Modi government had specifically given some tax relief to people in the lower income group, while rules on capital gain tax, especially on equities and mutual funds, were tightened. There were increase of Rs 50,000 each in exemption limits for people up to 80 years of age, 80C deduction limit as well as in exemption limit on home loan interest. While the lowest income tax rate has been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent, 10 per cent surcharges on taxable income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore and 15 per cent on Rs 1 crore were introduced. Also, there were changes in rules of capital gain tax, income from house property, interest income, TDS, ITR Forms etc.
No changes were made in income tax rates for senior citizens in the Interim Budget and the tax slabs remain as shown below:
Zero per cent tax on taxable income up to Rs 3 lakh for senior citizens and up to Rs 5 lakh for super senior citizens
5 per cent tax on taxable income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens
20 per cent tax on taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for both senior and super senior citizens
30 per cent tax on taxable income above Rs 10 lakh for both senior and super senior citizens
The income tax slab rates for FY 2018-19 were as follows:
Zero tax on taxable income up to Rs 2,50,000
5 per cent tax on taxable income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh
20 per cent tax on taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh
30 per cent tax on taxable income above Rs 10 lakh
No changes in slab rates were made for FY 2019-20 in the Interim Budget
While no changes were made in the slab rates in the Interim Budget, the following changes were made:
Tax rebate has been hiked to Rs 12,500 on taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh.
Standard deduction for salaried people has been hiked to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000.
No tax will be charged on notional rent basis for having two self-occupied properties and capital gain from the sale of a house property will not be taxed if the gain is used to purchase more than one house properties.
No TDS will be deducted on interest earned up to Rs 40,000 from bank FDs or Post Office Time Deposits. Earlier the limit was Rs 10,000.
The income tax slab rates for 2019 are as follows:
Zero tax on taxable income up to Rs 2,50,000
5 per cent tax on taxable income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh
20 per cent tax on taxable income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh
30 per cent tax on taxable income above Rs 10 lakh
In the Interim Budget for 2019, the Union Finance Minister presented a lot of changes for taxpayers, mostly in the low and middle-income groups.- No tax on income up to Rs 5 lakh- Latest income tax slabs: An individual's tax liability will be calculated as per the existing income tax slabs and rates if their taxable income exceeds Rs 5 lakh in a financial year.- Additional hike of Rs 10,000 in the standard deduction for salaried individuals and pensioners- If home-owners have more than one self-occupied property, they will not have to pay tax on notional rent. - TDS threshold was limit raised, and only if the interest income exceeds Rs 40,000 in a financial year, TDS will be deducted from an individual's bank FDs.
The Income-tax Act, 1961, include rules of taxation like securities transaction tax, capital gains tax, etc. Other than that, there are also many indirect taxes like sales tax, VAT, service tax. The Government of India levies two types of taxes – Direct taxes, and Indirect taxes. Direct tax is further divided into two heads: Income Tax and Corporate Tax.
Income Tax is the tax an individual or a company body pays directly to the government depending on the income or profit (for firms/ local authorities/ companies). The money is then used by the Government for infrastructural developments and, to pay the employees of the state and the central government bodies.
- Increase in the income tax exemption limit for individuals, up from the current Rs 2.5 lakh.- Higher Deduction Limit under Section 80C: For savings and investments made under the Section 80C of the Income Tax law, increasing the tax exemption limit. - On NPS withdrawal more income tax relief: If this is approved, NPS might also enjoy the EEE status (exempt, exempt and exempt) wherein the investment, accumulation, and withdrawal will be tax-free.- Re-introducing tax-free bonds to raise capital by government entities for infrastructure projects.
The income tax calculator is only to enable individuals to have quick and easy access to basic tax calculation. It does not necessarily give correct tax calculation in all circumstances. For filing of returns, it is advised that the exact calculation may be made as per the provisions contained in the relevant Acts, Rules, etc. The income tax calculator generally has these heads: Assessment Year, Tax Payer (individual/HUF, firms), Residential Status, Net Taxable Income, Income Tax after relief u/s 87A, Surcharge, Health and Education Cess, and Total Tax Liability.
1. LTCG tax on equity investments- 10% Long Term Capital Gains tax was imposed on profits exceeding Rs. 1 lakh made from the sale of equity-oriented mutual funds and stocks that have been held for over a year. 2. Standard deduction - Standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried employees was introduced, but it also removed medical reimbursement of Rs 15,000 and the tax-exempt annual transport allowance of Rs 19,200.3. Tax advantages for senior citizens - For those over 60, the exemption limit on income from interest has been introduced Rs 50,000 per year on FD and Post office time deposit. Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.4. NPS exemption for the self-employed - Self-employed subscribers can also withdraw up to 40% of their total accumulated corpus from NPS at maturity or account closure, without any tax implications.
A government budget is an annual statement that is often passed by the legislature, approved by the chief executive or President and presented by the Finance Minister to the nation. The budget presents the revenues and spending for a financial year and is also known as the Annual Financial Statement of the country. Budget estimates the anticipated government revenues and government expenditures for the current financial year. The Union Budget Speech generally consists of Annual Financial Statement, Finance Bill, Memorandum, Receipt Budget, Expenditure Budget, Customs, and Central Excise, Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement, Medium Term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement.
An individual or a Hindu Undivided Family or any taxpayer other than companies pays this tax on the income received. Everyone who earns or gets an income in India has to pay taxes. The income could be in the form of salary, pension or interest from a savings account. The Income Tax Department breaks down income into five heads - Income from Salary, Income from Other Sources, Income from House Property, Income from Capital Gains, and, Income from Business and Profession. The rate of income tax depends on the individual's age and the income slab they fall under.