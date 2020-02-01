Earning Rs 15 lakh? Pay Rs 1.95 lakh as tax without deduction!

Budget 2020-21: For income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum, tax rate has proposed to be reduced to 15 per cent from 20 per cent.

Income Tax Calculation Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that a person earning Rs 15 lakh per anum and not availing any deductions will pay Rs 1.95 lakh tax now. Sitharaman proposed 20 per cent tax for individuals annually earning between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh, 25 per cent for income between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh, 30 per cent for above Rs 15 lakh income under new slab. For income between Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh per annum, tax rate has proposed to be reduced to 15 per cent from 20 per cent.

In her second Budget speech, the Finance Minister said that the Income Tax Act will be amended to allow faceless appeals against tax orders on lines of faceless assessment. She also proposed a scheme to bring down litigation in direct taxation scheme; 4.83 lakh direct cases pending in various appellate forums.

Budget 2020 has also proposed to extend additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans to March 2021.

Finance Minister said that the government has removed 70 exemptions, deductions to further simplify tax regime. Rs 40,000 cr per annum will be revenue foregone from new income tax rates for individuals.

Budget 2020 has shifted dividend distribution tax to individuals instead of companies. In her second Budget presentation, Sitharaman said that a concessional tax rate of 15 per cent has been extended to power generation companies.

Sitharaman further said that the government has planned 100 per cent tax concession to sovereign wealth funds on investment in infra projects, she added. She said concessional withholding rate of 5 per cent on interest payment to non-residents has been extended up to June 30, 2022.

Budget 2020 also proposed deferment of tax payment by employees on employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) from startups by five years.