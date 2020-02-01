Budget 2020 Income Tax Slab Rate Change 2020 LIVE: Salaried persons hope for big benefits

Income Tax Budget 2020 Live Updates: Financial Express Online has a technologically advanced, user-friendly income tax calculator. You can check your income tax payment amount

New Income Tax Slabs for AY 2020-21 Budget 2020 India Live: Salaried class are expecting major Income Tax rate cuts as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Budget 2020 India today. Taxpayers have been hoping for a major windfall in the form of Income Tax rates cut and rejig in existing personal tax slabs from the Modi government in India Budget 2020. Income Tax Section 80c, probable income tax changes stood out as the most talked about subjects in the pre-Budget 2020 India expectations, predictions as well as suggestions. There are two opinions which have been doing rounds regarding likely Income Tax rate cuts in India Budget 2020. One says since the Modi government went for a cut in Corporate Tax rates in September 2019, FM Sitharaman is likely to announce a major Income Tax relief in Budget 2020 today. The second one says that the Modi government will go for Income Tax rates cut in Budget 2020 in order to put more money into the hands of taxpayers so that consumption will go up resulting in a positive impact on Indian Economy aftermath of Union Budget India 2020.

However, Financial Express Online conducted a survey to ascertain whether there will be any major changes in Income Tax or not? Majority of the respondents opined that it will be tough for FM Sitharaman to announce any major Income Tax rate cuts in Budget 2020 given the limited fiscal room that the Modi government is dealing with.



