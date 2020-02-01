Budget 2020 Income Tax Slab Rate Change 2020 LIVE: Salaried persons hope for big benefits

New Income Tax Slabs for AY 2020-21 Budget 2020 India Live: Salaried class are expecting major Income Tax rate cuts as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Budget 2020 India today. Taxpayers have been hoping for a major windfall in the form of Income Tax rates cut and rejig in existing personal tax slabs from the Modi government in India Budget 2020. Income Tax Section 80c, probable income tax changes stood out as the most talked about subjects in the pre-Budget 2020 India expectations, predictions as well as suggestions. There are two opinions which have been doing rounds regarding likely Income Tax rate cuts in India Budget 2020. One says since the Modi government went for a cut in Corporate Tax rates in September 2019, FM Sitharaman is likely to announce a major Income Tax relief in Budget 2020 today. The second one says that the Modi government will go for Income Tax rates cut in Budget 2020 in order to put more money into the hands of taxpayers so that consumption will go up resulting in a positive impact on Indian Economy aftermath of Union Budget India 2020.
However, Financial Express Online conducted a survey to ascertain whether there will be any major changes in Income Tax or not? Majority of the respondents opined that it will be tough for FM Sitharaman to announce any major Income Tax rate cuts in Budget 2020 given the limited fiscal room that the Modi government is dealing with.
Financial Express Online has a technologically advanced, user-friendly income tax calculator. You can check your income tax payment amount based on the current personal tax rates. The income tax calculator will be updated if there is a change in the Income Tax rates in Budget 2020.
Highlights
As we near the end of the budget session, the FM is going to speak about Direct Taxes, let's quickly take a look at the current income tax slabs and the likely changes.
For those who are below age 60, currently, total income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempted from tax. For income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 5 per cent. On higher income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 20 per cent, while for income above Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 30 per cent. One also needs to pay cess of 4 per cent on the amount of tax.
For those who are between 60 and 80 years, currently, total income up to Rs 3 lakh is exempted from tax. For income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 5 per cent. On higher income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 20 per cent, while for income above Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 30 per cent. One also needs to pay cess of 4 per cent on the amount of tax.
For those who are above age 80, currently, total income up to Rs 5 lakh is exempted from tax. For income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 20 per cent. On higher-income above Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 30 per cent, while for income above Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 30 per cent. One also needs to pay cess of 4 per cent on the amount of tax.
In addition to increasing section 80C limit, the government may look at allowances and concessions for the salaried individuals. The Children Education Allowance limit may be raised from Rs.100 per month to at least Rs 1,000 per month per child for maximum of two children, or actual expenses, whichever is less. Salaried individuals are also looking forward to restoring of medical reimbursement which had a limit fo Rs 15,000 a year.
The income tax slabs may be revamped big time. The recommendation of the task force on direct taxes was submitted to the government late last year. Income up to Rs 5 lakh may be made tax-free. The first slab could include taxpayers having income from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and the same may be taxed at the rate of 10 per cent. The next slab could be for the income group of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh having a tax rate of 20 per cent, while income above Rs 20 lakh may be taxed at 30 per cent.
One big prediction/expectation is that taxpayers may get a higher provision for income tax savings. The limit of section 80C may be increased from Rs 1.5 lak per financial year to Rs 2 lakh or even Rs 3 lakh. Alternatively, there could be a separate section for life insurance or ELSS tax savers.
Currently, income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempted from tax. For income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 5 per cent. On higher income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 20 per cent, while for income above Rs 10 lakh, one needs to pay tax @ 30 per cent. One also needs to pay cess of 4 per cent on tax amount.
More than a prediction, the expectation is that the FM may go for expansion of income slabs. This is based on what the Direct Taxes Code had envisaged. It is expected income up to Rs 5 lakh will be tax-free.
Impact: By increasing the exemption limit and expanding income slabs, the personal tax liability of taxpayers will come down. There will be more money in-hand of the tax payers.