Union Budget 2019 India: To provide income support to farmers, GoI has allocated Rs 75,000 crore for the PM-Kisan scheme.

Budget 2019 India: The Budget laid significant emphasis on agriculture infrastructure and steps to double farmers’ income by FY2022. GoI has proposed to form 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) by 2022. This would provide benefit of economies of scale to small and marginal farmers. To ensure adequate and timely availability of farm credit, the budgetary allocation for interest subsidy on farm credit has been increased to Rs 18,000 crore for FY2019-20. Further, allocation for the crop insurance scheme has been increased to Rs 14,000 crore in FY2019-20. To provide income support to farmers, GoI has allocated Rs 75,000 crore for the PM-Kisan scheme. However, the levy of special additional excise duty and Road & Infrastructure Cess of Rs 1/litre each would increase diesel prices which in turn would lead to an increase in input costs for farmers.

Upward revision in budgetary estimates for fertiliser subsidy for FY19-20 to Rs 79,996 cr vis-à-vis the revised estimate of Rs 70,085 crore for FY2018-19 and budgetary estimate of `74,996 cr in the interim budget for FY2019-20 is a key positive for the fertiliser industry. While the annual fertiliser subsidy requirement stands at around Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore, the increase in the budgeted subsidy will help reduce the subsidy backlog, which currently stands at Rs 30,000-35,000 crore.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

Overall, ICRA believes there could be a shortfall of around Rs 25,000 crore, which is a marginal reduction from the carried forward amount from 2018-19.

Impact: Agri: Neutral;

Fert: Marginally Positive C