Homebuyers and housing sector expectations from Budget 2022

This year, there are high expectations that the budget will likely provide more incentives for people who want to buy their own houses.

By Atul Monga

With the record low home loan interest rates and a sudden wave of remote work, the real estate sector has witnessed high growth in recent times. After a dull 2020, the year 2021 was a real deal for the housing sector as most developers reported better sales and leasing activities. This was due to better steps taken by the government to provide affordable housing. The government increased the tax benefits on home loans and has made it easier to get a home loan. This year, there are high expectations that the budget will likely provide more incentives for people who want to buy their own houses.

The Indian housing sector which accounts for over 8% of the GDP is eagerly waiting for the upcoming budget 2022-23. On 1st February, as the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget, the real estate sector got justifiable expectations.

Here are a few budget expectations and changes expected in the real estate sector this year:

Reduce the tax burden on the developer by allowing Input Tax Credit (ITC)

As per the last budget, the GST levied on under-construction is 5% whereas on affordable housing it’s 1%, but without the Input tax credit. There is no GST charged on the completed units. This leads to a higher price of a house because the GST on steel and cement is 18% and 28%, respectively and developers cannot claim tax credits for GST paid on input items. Therefore, it is important to cap 1% on GST for projects that are under construction.

With this waiver of GST on under-construction projects, home loan budget expectations can be revised upwards. Further, allowing Input tax credit will not only help developers in reducing the prices of properties but also increase the affordability of these properties for buyers. In the upcoming budget, the government can use the opportunity to restore Input Tax Credit. Also, a reduction in raw materials like cement and steel can boost the construction of houses as it can be seen as a way to encourage more people to buy affordable homes.

Digitize the Home Loan Market

As post-Covid all industries took a U-turn to digitization, the housing industry is no different. The pandemic presented a great challenge for financial institutions to change their loan process overnight to keep pace with the record levels. Earlier, banks and NBFcs were burdened with paper-based loan processes that were typically face-to-face. But now financial institutions are adopting digital solutions to perform tasks such as e-verification of income and assets and hybrid closings. As adopting new technologies becomes the need of the hour, a certain budget should be set aside by the government to centralize homeownership. The journey of traditional home loans to digital home loans may not be easy but once done, the overall home loan operations can become a paper-less and consumer-friendly process in India.

Revision of affordable housing

Current interest rates of home loans and job stability have synergised the increase of housing prices in India. As the property prices increases, the affordability to buy it decreases. Therefore, from this budget, it is expected to see an increase in the affordable housing segment. To match the property bar, the segment of affordable housing should be increased to Rs 60 to 75 lacs from the current 45 lacs.

Ease on stamp duty charges

Stamp duty Reduction is a policy that was implemented by the Indian government to make housing more affordable for first home buyers. This is a good decision for the government because it helps in improving the affordability of housing and also helps in boosting the real estate market. For instance, the Maharashtra government has reduced the stamp duty for home loans by 50% in an attempt to make the process easier and cheaper. The state government expects that this will help reduce the interest rates on home loans and increase affordability. With the same intention, another state should also consider reducing the stamp duty charges on homes. This will not only increase demand for houses but will also make housing more affordable.

Improvement in Taxation

The Home loan deduction limit is the maximum amount of interest that can be deducted from the income while computing taxes. The deduction limit is set at Rs 2 lakhs for the financial year 2020-21. In an upcoming budget 2022, to solve the affordability, the government can provide to hike the 2 lakh rebate on housing interest rates to at least 5 lacs. Also, the other option is to provide a separate provision allowing deduction of principal payment which is currently part of 80C. This will create demand and will help home buyers to honour their financial commitments.

(The author is CEO and CO-Founder, BASIC Home loan)