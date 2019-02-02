Govt targets 12 crore farmers, 3 crore taxpayers in election-year budget

Finance minister Piyush Goyal arrives in Parliament to present the Interim Budget 2019-20

By KG Narendranath

The government on Friday sought to clutch at its mandate that seems wilting after the recent electoral reverses by unveiling a massive scheme that guarantees income support to ‘small and marginal’ farmers and wooed other electorally-important but presumably disenchanted groups like the Dalits, unorganised sector workers and the larger middle-class with a much higher budgetary outlay, a subsidised pension scheme and assorted tax reliefs, in that order.

Presenting the Interim Budget FY20, finance minister Piyush Goyal announced the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi — under which Rs6,000 a year will be transferred to bank accounts of some 12 crore farmer families — with an outlay of Rs20,000 crore for the final four months of this fiscal and Rs75,000 crore (0.36% of the gross domestic product or 2.7% of the Budget), for FY20. The fiscal cost of the scheme is comparable to the long-existing fertiliser subsidy; it could henceforth be a permanent feature in the Centre’s spending budget (such sops, once introduced, often stick), undermining an arduous effort at subsidy rationalisation.

However, the much-vaunted price deficiency support scheme for farmers (PM-AASHA) announced last year has been scaled down — the outlays for this have been kept at just Rs1,400 crore for FY19 and Rs1,500 crore for FY20.

A new Rs3,000/month pension scheme for unorganised sector workers with monthly income up to Rs15,000 has a modest outlay of Rs500 crore.

The PM Kisan scheme has already upset the Centre’s fiscal maths. For the third year in a row, it has deviated from the fiscal glide path even as it met the overall tax revenue target, thanks to a strong direct tax buoyancy of 2.1; the fiscal deficit for FY19 is revised to 3.4% of the GDP against 3.3% budgeted earlier. For FY20 too, the deficit will remain at the same level in relation to the GDP as in FY19 while the 3% FRBM goal is now left to be achieved in FY21.

While taxpayers will save a total of Rs23,200 crore annually, thanks to various income tax reliefs, it could give a small boost to consumption demand that has faltered of late.

Disinvestment target of Rs80,000 crore for this year would be met, Goyal asserted, while setting a target of Rs90,000 crore for the next year.

The Sensex climbed 0.59% (rallied more than 500 points intra-day) while the Nifty rose 0.58% on Friday. Bonds sold of sharply after the Budget speech with dealers expecting a heightened supply of government securities — gross market borrowing (excluding buybacks) is pegged at Rs7.10 lakh crore in FY20 against Rs5.71 lakh crore in FY19.

A targetted income support scheme (an approximation of the universal basic income flagged by many) is, however, being seen as more efficacious in addressing the distress in the farm sector and rural India, than the farm loan waivers being implemented by various state governments. The Congress too has said recently that it will launch a UBI scheme if voted to power.

The government envisages a budget size of Rs27,84,200 crore for FY20, somewhat tight with a 13.3% increase over this year’s Budget and the nominal GDP growth seen of 11.5%. The budgetary capex, however, is set to grow only 6.2% y-o-y in FY20, compared with 20% in the current fiscal.

The Budget also envisages slowing of the recent year’s scorching capex pace by Central PSUs. The government has in recent years pushed the CPSEs to step up capex compensating for the languid private investments (Rs5,58,600 crore was spent by CPSEs other than the Railways in 2018-19, up Rs1,73,766 crore from the initial estimate); as a result of this and their high dividend/buyback expenses, these entities have much reduced ability to spend now (CPSEs’ surplus cash depleted from Rs2.63 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs1.71 lakh crore in 2017-18) which explains why off-budget allocations of capex for FY20 are to marginally decline to Rs9.5 lakh crore from Rs9.6 lakh crore in FY19.

Given that a private investment cycle is yet to take root (latest CMIE data show a sharp decline in new investment plans), this doesn’t augur well for the economy, the growth of which is seen at a dismal 5.9% in FY19, the lowest since FY13.

The revised estimate the GST collections for FY19 is a neat Rs1 lakh crore less than the projected Rs7.44 lakh crore. The shortfall has been partly made up by Rs50,000 crore extra collected via corporate tax and Rs17,500 crore more from the Customs duties. The 13.5% growth in gross tax revenue targetted for FY20 factors in a Rs1.16 lakh crore (18.2%) growth in GST collection, too optimistic given this year’s experience. However, the incremental pace in tax revenue growth in recent years (thanks to the post-demonetisation blip and another uptick that followed GST) is seen to decelerate in FY20 — the buoyancy is seen at 1.2 against this year’s decade-high of 1.7.