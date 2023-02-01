Government to promote branding for women’s entrepreneurship, tourism

On February 1, 2023, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman addressed the country with the Union Budget 2023. She referred to artisan businesses where she stated that the government would promote general artisans through components such as financial support, skill training, modern green technology, brand promotion and linkage with local and global markets.

Through the actions mentioned above, the government aims to aid scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward castes (OBCs), women, and people belonging to the economically weaker sections, the Minister claimed.

According to government considerations, the Minister said that tourism is an untapped market with “large potential and opportunities for jobs for youth”. According to Sitharaman, the promotion will be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of state and public-private partnerships.

(For further updates, follow Financial Express)

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook