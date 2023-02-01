scorecardresearch
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
7 Priorities of Union Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman’s push for development for all, using youth power

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Lists 7 priorities of Budget 2023, ranging from inclusive development, to harnessing the power of the youth, to a major push for green energy, and more.

Written by Vidhi Vivek
FM Sitharaman presents her last full Budget for the current term

Union Budget 2023 Focuses on 7 Priorities: In FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget address, she announced the “7 priorities of the government” for the upcoming year. These include inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the growth, green growth, youth power and financial sector. India can expect heavy emphasis on the above sectors for budget allocation.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 11:35 IST