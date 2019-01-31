A vote-on-account or an election manifesto? What we can expect from the FM Piyush Goyal

Experts Opinion on Union Budget 2019: With 65% of the population being below the age of 35 and the average age of the nation being 28, their lived experiences of majority governments have been few and far in between.

By Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Budget 2019 Expert Opinion on Budget Expectations: A majority of the Indians living today have not witnessed the kind of majority government in their lifetime as they did in the past five years. With 65% of the population being below the age of 35 and the average age of the nation being 28, their lived experiences of majority governments have been few and far in between. During Rajiv Gandhi’s government (1984-89) majority of them would have been be too young to remember or not even born. They would reminisce the UPA-2 government (2009-14) with 206 seats i.e. 37% of the house, and the Modi-BJP government with 282 seats and 51.7% majority as two instances of solid majority governments in the country, the latter being even more so. However, if outcomes in terms of better policies is to be considered, these majority governments have been colloquial instances of missed opportunities.

Let us look at how budget allocations to MSMEs, Education and Healthcare have changed over the years. The spend in education dropped from one per cent of the country’s GDP in the government’s first Budget in 2014-15 to 0.62 per cent in 2017-18 as budgetary allocation on education came down from 6.15 per cent in 2014-15 to 3.7 per cent in 2017-18. The allocation to education has been below 4% when the Finance Minister has said that education is a priority sector. In terms of health, while the Finance Minister has touted the promulgation of the “world’s largest national health insurance programme”, but there has 2.1 percent decline in the allocation towards the national health mission – India’s largest programme for primary health infrastructure as compared to the previous year. At the same time, health and education cess has increased from 3 per cent to 4 cent. Now isn’t that the hallmark of the government’s economic philosophy? “Earn more and do less”.

Similarly, the MSME sector to which the Finance Minister claims to have bestowed much special attention to, has not fared well under this government. As per the SME Chamber of Commerce, approximately 900,000 MSMEs have shut down over the last couple of years since demonetization in November 2016 and GST thereafter. This is perhaps the “midas touch” that the government brings to the table when it does focus on promoting a sector.

Tomorrow, it will not be surprising to see a budget full of tall claims and ambitious announcements. While as a Member of Parliament I expect the government to only commit what they can deliver, the same unsurprisingly is not going to be the case. This is because it is a chance of the government to play with people’s expectations and to make promises even if it does not have the necessary means to implement such promises. This is because making claims and all promises is easier than actually walking the talk. However, this is also extremely unethical as the traps people into a circle of disappointment where they vote in a government on wave of high expectations only to find yet another instance of “Unchi dukan, phika pakwan”. Even scientific research across the world has shown that persistent gaps between public expectation and governments’ capacity to deliver creates a trust deficit in the institution of democracy itself. India is the largest democracy in the world, and we are also a new democracy – we cannot risk to make a dent in people’s belief in the system of democracy. Therefore, it is the mammoth responsibility of this government to not make this budget a manipulation tool for voter expectations.

It is my sincere hope that this budget should only be of vote on account budget and not an election manifesto for the BJP. Such a situation right before the elections, what an ethical government can do is to only stick to its existing programs, policies, and general trajectory. However, we all know that’s such as not likely to be the case and yet for the sake of our democracy we must hope that people of nation can look past the rhetoric and make their decisions based on outcomes and their own lived experiences as opposed to hollow promises.

The author is Member of Parliament, Nizamabad.