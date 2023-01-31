Budget 2023: ‘Entire world looking forward to India’s budget’, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament’s Budget session

Union Budget 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media on Tuesday morning ahead of the Budget session that begins today with the presentation of the Economic Survey by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Budget session begins today and at the beginning itself, credible voices from the world of economy, have brought in a positive message, a ray of hope & a beginning of enthusiasm,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister stated that the entire world is looking forward to India’s budget, and that in the current volatile global situation, it will bring hope to the citizens of the country in an attempt to put “India first, citizens first”.

PM Modi added that today is an important day as the current President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will be addressing both the houses of the Parliament for the first time and that it’s a matter of pride for the country, reflecting women empowerment. “The President’s speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India’s parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country,” he said.

The Budget Session of the Parliament begins at 11 am today i.e. on January 31, 2023. The session might witness several issues which are expected to be raised by the Opposition parties. AAP and BRS have boycotted President’s address.

Ahead of the Economic Survey, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that there might be a slowdown in India’s economy next fiscal year. The IMF projected India’s growth to 6.1 percent from 6.8 percent during the current fiscal ending March 31.