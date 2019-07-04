Economic Survey’s many colours: How 2019’s Blue document differs from 2018’s Pink

Economic Survey 2019: T he latest Survey 2019 focuses on the opportunities that lie ahead of India and fulfilling Prime Minister’s trillion economy dream.

The Economic Survey 2019, which was unveiled today, features a sky blue coloured cover as the team for Economic Survey 2018-19 was guided by “blue sky thinking”, said Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Finance. The endeavour of unfettered approach in thinking about the appropriate economic model for India is reflected in the sky blue cover of the Survey, he added. But how is it different from the Economic Survey presented by his predecessor Arvind Subramanian last year? While the then CEA presented the Economic Survey document, he specifically brought attention to the colour of the cover, which was pink. Drawing attention to it, he said that the same was purportedly pink to extend the committee’s support to the growing global movement to end violence against women.

Addressing the press conference, Arvind Subramanian had then also thrown some light on why there is a need for gender-specific measures highlighted in the survey, especially in the agriculture sector, due to ‘feminisation’ of the sector. This was the first survey document in pink colour. “Women play a significant and crucial role in agricultural development and allied fields,” the survey document said. However, this has been taken for granted for long. As a growing number of men migrate from rural to urban areas, the agriculture sector has become a feminised sector. “Gender-specific interventions are therefore required to support them,” the 2018 survey added.

On the other hand, the latest Survey 2019 focuses on the opportunities that lie ahead of India and fulfilling Prime Minister’s $5 trillion economy dream. Speaking on the same, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said that “to achieve the vision of #Economy@5trillion, India needs to shift its gears to accelerate and sustain a real GDP growth rate of 8%.” The Economic Survey pegs Indian GDP growth at 7% for the current financial year 2019-20. Further, the survey also said that the cover design captures the idea of inter-linkage between macro variables by picturising several interlinked gears.