08:34 (IST) 31 Jan 2023

What’s in the Economic Survey document?

The Economic Survey document comprises Volume I, Volume II, and the statistical appendix. Over the last few years, the Economic Survey has been presented in two parts ‘Part A’ and ‘Part B’, and it includes information on the country’s GDP growth outlook, inflation rate and projections, forex reserves, and trade deficits. The first volume or the Part A of the report gives a broad review of the economy and the major economic developments in the year whereas the second volume of Part B gives details about specific issues like social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate, and is generally a broad-based review of the year gone by for the Indian economy. The survey also details major schemes run by the government as well as key policies and their outcomes.