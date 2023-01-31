scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide
Live

Economic Survey 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to present Survey today, may peg FY23 GDP growth at 6.5%

Budget Economic Survey 2023-24 LIVE News: Ahead of Budget 2023, the Economic Survey of India will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The document will contain projections for economic growth for FY22, FY23.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Economic Survey 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to present Survey today, may peg FY23 GDP growth at 6.5%
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey in Parliament today. Formulated under the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran, the survey will provide insights into the country's economic situation over the past year.
Go to Live Updates

Economic Survey 2023 India Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table India’s annual pre-budget economic survey in Parliament today. The release will be followed by a press conference held by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran along with other senior officials of the finance minister. The Economic Survey is likely to peg India’s GDP growth at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, according to a Reuters report. This would be the slowest in three years. Nominal growth is likely to be projected at 11% for 2023-24. Last year’s survey predicted India’s economy to grow at 8-8.5% in FY23. The Economic Survey is formulated under the supervision of the government’s CEA, and it includes the state of India’s economy in the current financial year.

Also Read

Live Updates

Economic Survey 2023 Live: Indian Budget Economic Survey 2023 Announcements Live, Economic Survey 2023 India Live Updates

09:12 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Parliament Budget session to begin around 11 AM

President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of Parliament at 11 AM, marking the start of the Budget session 2023. This will be the first address by resident Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. There will be a separate sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the transaction of government business, half an hour after the conclusion of the President's address. The session will take place in two parts with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will be held from March 13 and will conclude on April 6.

09:08 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
IMF cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 6.1% in 2023

Ahead of the Economic Survey 2023 presentation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it is expecting some slowdown in the Indian economy next fiscal year and projected the growth to 6.1% from 6.8% during the current fiscal ending March 31, 2023.

09:00 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey 2022 projections

The Economic Survey tabled in 2022 projected India's GDP growth of 8.0-8.5% in 2022-23, which the government felt will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending. Last year's central theme was 'Agile Approach', which put emphasis on India's economic response to the Covid-19 Pandemic shock. The preface of the Economic Survey 2022 stated that the “Agile approach” was based on feedback loops, real-time monitoring of actual outcomes, flexible responses, safety-net buffers and so on.

08:47 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey 2023 may focus on job creation

The survey will likely point to an improvement in employment conditions in India due to stronger consumption but add that a further pick-up in private investment is essential for job creation. The government’s increased spending on infrastructure in the last two years should help, the document will argue, said Reuters.

Read full story

08:45 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey 2023 may caution about elevated CAD

The survey may caution that pressure on the Indian rupee could continue due to the tightening of monetary policy, according to the Reuters report. India's current account deficit (CAD) may also remain elevated as imports could remain high due to a strong local economy while exports ease due to weakness in the global economy, the survey will likely caution, it said. While the Survey is likely to peg FY24 GDP growth at 6.5%, even this pace could keep India among the fastest-growing economies in the world, despite losing pace from an estimated 7% in the fiscal year that ends on March 31, the report added. India has grown at 8.7% in the previous year mainly due to pandemic-related distortions.

08:42 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey may take note of above-target inflation

Economic Survey 2023 will likely take note of above-target inflation in India, estimated by the central bank at 6.8% in 2022/23, but is likely to argue that the pace of price increases is not high enough to deter private consumption or low enough to weaken investment, reported Reuters.

08:39 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Growth in FY24 to remain strong

Economic Survey 2023 Live: Growth in the financial year beginning April 1 will remain strong relative to most global economies, led by sustained private consumption, a pick-up in lending by banks and improved capital spending by corporations, the survey will likely say, reported Reuters.

08:37 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
How to access Economic Survey document?

After the presentation by CEA V Anantha Nageswaran, the documents of Economic Survey 2023 can be downloaded from the government’s official Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey)

08:36 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Where, How to watch the Economic Survey LIVE

The livestream of the economic survey can be watched on the government’s official channels. Additionally, Sansad TV, PIB India will also live stream the release. Sansad Television (Sansad TV) was created in 2021 by merging Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV.

Read full story

08:35 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Who prepares the Economic Survey; When was it first presented?

The survey is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). The Finance Ministry first presented the Economic Survey of India for the first time in 1950-51. At that time, it was presented along with the Union Budget. However, it was de-linked from the Budget in 1964 and unveiled in advance in order to provide a context of the latter. Last year, the Economic Survey was presented by the then Principal Economic Advisor, Sanjeev Sanyal. Every year, the Economic Survey has a central theme. The theme of the Economic Survey 2021-22 was ‘An Inclusive, Sustainable, and Resilient Growth Path for India’.

08:34 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
What’s in the Economic Survey document?

The Economic Survey document comprises Volume I, Volume II, and the statistical appendix. Over the last few years, the Economic Survey has been presented in two parts ‘Part A’ and ‘Part B’, and it includes information on the country’s GDP growth outlook, inflation rate and projections, forex reserves, and trade deficits. The first volume or the Part A of the report gives a broad review of the economy and the major economic developments in the year whereas the second volume of Part B gives details about specific issues like social security, poverty, education, healthcare, human development, and climate, and is generally a broad-based review of the year gone by for the Indian economy. The survey also details major schemes run by the government as well as key policies and their outcomes.

08:34 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey reviews the economic and financial trends in the nation over the past year. The document gives detailed data on all sectors, and analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, inflation rate, trade, foreign exchange reserves, and other economic areas. This detailed survey helps the government mobilise and allocate resources more efficiently in the Union Budget, and also aids the formulation of strategies for the Indian economy for the coming year. The Economic Survey also helps policymakers identify the main challenges to the nation’s GDP growth.

08:31 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
Economic Survey may peg next year’s GDP growth at 6-6.8%

With Union Budget 2023-24 set to be presented tomorrow, the Economic Survey lays the foundation for the Finance Minister's presentation on 1. February. According to a Reuters report, this year's Economic Survey is likely to peg India's growth at 6.5% for 2023-24, the slowest in three years, with nominal GDP estimated at 11%.

08:29 (IST) 31 Jan 2023
FM to table Economic Survey 2023 in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to release the document during the Budget Session of Parliament today. Formulated under the Chief Economic Advisor, V Anantha Nageswaran, the survey is set to provide insights into the country's economic situation over the past year.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 08:27 IST