Economic Survey 2022 underlines need for standardised framework for cross border insolvency

There is a need for a “standardised framework for cross-border insolvency” that will help lenders of debt-ridden companies to claim and recover the corporations’ assets and liabilities on foreign shores also, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.

It mentioned about the report of the Insolvency Law Committee, which had recommended the adoption of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) with certain modifications to bring the foreign assets under the insolvency process.

Presently, foreign creditors can make claims against a domestic company in India. However, the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) does not allow for automatic recognition of any insolvency proceedings in other countries.

The survey noted that Section 234 and 235 of the IBC, which presently deals with cross border insolvency, are “ad-hoc in nature” and are “susceptible to delay”.

Section 234 empowers the central government to enter into bilateral agreements with other countries to resolve situations about cross border insolvency.

Further, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) can issue a letter of request to a court or an authority, under Section 235, competent to deal with a request for evidence or action in connection with insolvency proceedings under the IBC in countries with the agreement.

“As can be seen, the current provisions under the IBC are ad-hoc in nature and are susceptible to delay. Entering into mutual (reciprocal) agreements require individual long-drawn-out negotiations with each country,” the survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said.

“Therefore, there is a need for a standardised framework for cross border insolvency. This issue is not new and in fact, the proposal to frame a robust cross border insolvency framework has already been highlighted in the report of the Insolvency Law Committee,” it said.

The committee had recommended the adoption of the UNCITRAL with certain modifications to make it suitable to the Indian context.

“In fact, UNCITRAL on cross border insolvency, 1997 has emerged as the most widely accepted legal framework to deal with cross border insolvency issues.

“It provides a legislative framework that can be adopted by countries with modifications to suit the domestic context of the enacting jurisdiction,” the survey said.

It has been adopted by 49 countries, including Singapore, UK, US and South Africa.

UNCITRAL allows foreign professionals and creditors direct access to domestic courts and enables them to participate in and commence domestic insolvency proceedings against a Besides, it allows recognition of foreign proceedings and enables courts to determine relief accordingly.

UNCITRAL provides a framework for cooperation between insolvency professionals and courts of countries and allows for coordination in the conduct of concurrent proceedings in different jurisdictions.