  • MORE MARKET STATS
Live

Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to present full report card of India’s economy of last year

Economic Survey of India 2022 Live Streaming, Budget Economic Survey 2021-22 Live News: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 31 January 2022

Written by Surbhi Jain
Updated:
Economic Survey of India 2022 Live, Budget Economic Survey 2020-21 Live
This year's Economic Survey has been prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam's term that ended in December. Image: PIB
Go to Live Updates

Economic Survey 2022 India Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2022 in the Lok Sabha today, 31 January 2022. The Union Finance Ministry is expected to release the single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22. This will also be chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran’s first Economic Survey, who took charge last Friday. This year’s Economic Survey has been prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam’s term that ended in December, due to which the 2021-22 Economic Survey might get back to its one-volume format this year.

Live Updates
9:39 (IST) 31 Jan 2022
NSO projects growth rate of 9.2% for current fiscal

The economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than the 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank.

9:37 (IST) 31 Jan 2022
Government appoints economist V Anantha Nageswaran as new CEA

Just days before the presentation of the Economic Survey, the government appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA. Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

9:36 (IST) 31 Jan 2022
Eyes on GDP forecast by Economic Survey despite recent misses

The pre-budget Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions, quite often misses on the GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin. This time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on Monday soon after the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament. She will present the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022, on Tuesday.

Read full story

Economic Survey 2022 Live: Indian Budget Economic Survey 2022 Announcements Live, Economic Survey 2022 India Live Updates