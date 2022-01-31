Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to present full report card of India’s economy of last year

9:36 (IST) 31 Jan 2022

Eyes on GDP forecast by Economic Survey despite recent misses

The pre-budget Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions, quite often misses on the GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin. This time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on Monday soon after the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament. She will present the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022, on Tuesday.

