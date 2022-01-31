Economic Survey 2022 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman to present full report card of India’s economy of last year

Economic Survey 2022 India Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2022 in the Lok Sabha today, 31 January 2022. The Union Finance Ministry is expected to release the single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22. This will also be chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran’s first Economic Survey, who took charge last Friday. This year’s Economic Survey has been prepared by the principal economic adviser and other officials as the post remained vacant following Krishnamurthy Subramaniam’s term that ended in December, due to which the 2021-22 Economic Survey might get back to its one-volume format this year.
The economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, which is a tad lower than the 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank.
Just days before the presentation of the Economic Survey, the government appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA. Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.
The pre-budget Economic Survey, which is tabled in Parliament ahead of the Union Budget to present the state of the economy and suggest policy prescriptions, quite often misses on the GDP forecast, sometimes by a significant margin. This time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on Monday soon after the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament. She will present the Union Budget for the next financial year beginning April 1, 2022, on Tuesday.
