Economic Survey 2021: Take a look at key highlights of survey

* Survey recommends increase in public healthcare spending from 1 pc to 2.5-3 pc of GDP
* India’s health infrastructure must be agile to respond to pandemics – healthcare policy must not become beholden to ‘saliency bias’
* Telemedicine needs to be harnessed to the fullest by investing in internet connectivity and health infrastructure
Process reforms: * India over-regulates the economy resulting in regulations being ineffective even with relatively good compliance with process
* The solution is to simplify regulations and invest in greater supervision which, by definition, implies greater discretion
* India’s business sector needs to significantly ramp up investments in R&D
* Survey suggests asset quality review exercise immediately after the forbearance is withdrawn
* Forbearance represents ’emergency medicine’ that should be discontinued at the first opportunity when the economy exhibits recovery, not a ‘staple diet’ that gets continued for years
* Legal infrastructure for the recovery of loans needs to be strengthened de facto
Fiscal Developments
* India adopted a calibrated approach best suited for a resilient recovery of its economy from COVID-19 pandemic impact, in contrast with a front-loaded large stimulus package adopted by many countries
* India remained a preferred investment destination with FDI pouring in amidst global asset shifts towards equities and prospects of quicker recovery in emerging economies
* Net FPI inflows recorded an all-time monthly high of USD 9.8 billion in November 2020, as investors’ risk appetite returned
* India only country among emerging markets to receive equity FII inflows in 2020
* India the fastest country to roll out 10 lakh vaccines in 6 days and also emerged as a leading supplier of the vaccine to neighbouring countries and Brazil
* India’s mature policy response provides important lessons for democracies to avoid myopic policy-making.