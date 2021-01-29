Economic Survey 2021 Live Updates: A sneak peek into Budget 2021, India’s economic health and the way ahead

Economic Survey of India 2021 Live: Will the economic survey this time, hold out hopes on economic recovery backed by strategies and ideas to manage it well?

Economic Survey 2021 India Live Updates: The economic scars that the Indian economy is currently having to cope with run rather deep and are fairly challenging. For the first time, there is a de-growth. The economy is technically in a recession having been witness to a contraction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the last two consecutive quarters. The current year is expected to close with a net contraction in GDP by about 7 per cent. Experts hope the attempt to assess the health of the Indian economy and measures required to revive it will not just look at ways to rebound from the de-growth but also come up with big ideas. These need to be around driving the economy onto a high growth path while also ensuring it recovers the lost ground. There may also be sections devoted to agriculture reforms, health care, banking and the MSMEs (Micro Small & Medium Enterprises).

Like most economic surveys every year, the Economic Survey 2020-21 is also expected to present a clear picture of the economic health of the country and hopefully give a sneak peek into what to reasonably expect from the Union budget that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on February 1. Will the economic survey this time, hold out hopes on economic recovery backed by strategies and ideas to manage it well? Financial Express Online brings to you the latest on the Economic Survey 2020-21. Stay tuned LIVE: