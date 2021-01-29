Economic Survey 2021: Govt sees V-shaped GDP recovery in FY22 even as 7.7% contraction projected this year

The survey was authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian.

The government has projected contraction in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year even as it is seen expanding by 11 per cent in 2021-22 with a V-shaped recovery on the back of the Covid vaccination drive, according to the Economic Survey 2020-2021 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha on Friday. Following the Covid breakout and lockdown last year, the GDP had contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter and further by 7.5 per cent in the second quarter. The survey, which has come days ahead of the Union Budget for the new financial year, was authored by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Venkata Subramanian.

