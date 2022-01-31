  • MORE MARKET STATS

Economic Survey 2021-22 key highlights: FY22 economic growth pegged at 9.2%, FY23 at 8-8.5%

Key Highlights of the Economic Survey 2022-23: Economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level, economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23

Written by PTI
economic survey 2022
India's economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms, rather than demand management.

Economic Survey 2022-23 Main Highlights: Following are the highlights of the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey 2021-22.

* Pegs economic growth for 2022-23 at 8-8.5 pc; for 2021-22 GDP expansion at 9.2 pc

* Economic activity has recovered to pre-pandemic level, economy well placed to take on challenges in 2022-23

* Growth in FY23 to be supported by vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations

* Growth projections based on oil price projection of USD 70-75 per barrel next fiscal, against current price of USD 90

* India’s economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms, rather than demand management

* India’s agile policy response differed from the waterfall strategy of introducing front-loaded stimulus packages, adopted by most other countries in 2020.

* Robust export growth and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending to support growth next fiscal

* Private sector investment to pick with financial system in good position to provide support to revival of economy

* Air India privatisation key in boosting government’s privatisation drive; calls for private participation in all sector

* Government finances to witness consolidation in 2021-22, after uptick in deficit and debt indicators in the previous year

* India transformed from being among ‘Fragile Five’ nations to 4th largest forex reserve, giving policy room for manoeuvring

* High WPI inflation is partly due to base effects that will even out, need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices

* Disruptions in the global container market not yet over; will continue to impact the global sea trade

* Crop diversification towards oilseeds, pulses and horticulture needs to be given priority

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Budget 2022