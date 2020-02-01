Economic Survey 2020: Thalinomics – Households save nearly Rs 12,000 per year since FY16 on low food prices

Economic Survey 2020: The average household gained Rs 10,887 per year from the moderation in prices in the case of vegetarian meal while those who eat non-vegetarian thali gained around Rs 11,787 per year since 2015-16.

Economic Survey 2020: Even as retail food inflation hit a six-year high in December 2019, the Survey has estimated that an average household has gained as much as Rs 11,787 per year since 2015-16, thanks to the moderation in prices before the latest uptick.

In terms of vegetarian thali, an individual who would have spent 70% of his daily wage on two thalis for a household of five in 2006-07 is able to afford same number of thalis from 50% of his daily wage in 2019-20 (April-October). Similarly, the affordability of non-vegetarian thalis has also increased with the share of wages required declining to 79% from 93% between 2006-07 and 2019-20 (April to October), the Survey said.

The food inflation rose to 14.12% in December as against (-)2.65% in the same month of 2018, the CSO data showed. Though aided by an unfavourable base, the spike in food inflation also aided the consumer price inflation fastening to 7.35% for the same period. The Reserve Bank of India has estimated the food inflation to remain high in the next few months. The inflation projection has also been revised by the RBI to 4.7-5.1% from previous 3.5-3.7% for the second half of FY20.

Speaking on inflation targeting, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had recently said that persistently high inflation adversely impacts the economy’s allocative efficiency and impedes growth. It also contributes to a worsening of income distribution by depreciating the real income of the poor, he said.

“In terms of the inflation in thali prices and all the components, we find a distinct declining trend during the period under review (2006-07 to 2019-20). Affordability of Thalis vis-à-vis a day’s pay of a worker has improved over time indicating improved welfare of the common person,” the Survey said. ‘Thalinomics’ is an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a full meal across India, it said and added that there was a shift in the dynamics of ‘thali’ prices from 2015-16.

Both across India and the four regions, the absolute prices of a vegetarian thali have decreased significantly since 2015-16, it said and added that there was an increase during 2019-20.

Based on the earnings of an average industrial worker, the affordability of vegetarian thalis also improved 29% from 2006-07 to 2019-20 while that for non-vegetarian meal by 18%.

Though the Survey attributed the lower prices for a cooked meal to ‘reform measures’ of the NDA government in last six years to enhance the productivity of the agricultural sector as well as efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural markets, there was also farm distress in the country leading to loan waiver by many states and the roll out of an income support scheme — PM Kisan — at the national level. The government also took a policy decision in 2018 to raise fix the minimum support prices of 20 crops at 150% of their costs of production (A2+FL).